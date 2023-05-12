Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Siege (Chapter 5 Mission 18)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor players are sent to a galaxy far, far away, where they must negotiate dangerous terrain and fight powerful opponents to finish their mission. The gameplay is aggressive and complex, with challenging obstacles and boss battles requiring skill and strategy.

Players can use Cal's incredible range of skills, like lightsaber combat, as they advance through the game's several chapters. In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Players can overcome any obstacle and accomplish their final objective using the arsenal of resources.

The main focus of Star Wars Jedi Survivor revolves around Cal Kestis and his journey as a Jedi Knight. As players progress through the game, they will gain insights into Cal's character, his allies, and the wider galaxy. Furthermore, they will confront one of the Empire's most formidable leaders, allowing them to understand this universe's rich lore better.

Everything you need to do to complete Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chapter 5 Mission 18

Empire's Assault walkthrough

Once you have taken command of Cere, you will discover the Ultimate power that generates a safeguarding shield around her. You can employ this ability to obstruct the flames launched by the Stormtroopers situated ahead of you. As soon as the Ultimate ends, it will result in a significant pushback impact, which will take care of the Stormtroopers.

There are numerous opponents to confront. Enter the battle and commence eliminating them. By doing so, you can rapidly regain Cere's Ultimate ability, which will be helpful as the Imperial forces flood in.

You will need to remain in this location and protect it for a duration, so continue assaulting the troops and utilizing your Ultimate ability whenever it becomes available again. You will realize you have finished when utilizing your Force Slam on a massive ship becomes necessary.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Join Merrin as she leads you into the base (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

After shutting it down, join Merrin as she leads you into the base, where you'll find a Meditation Point to replenish your Stims if necessary. As you progress with Merrin through the base, stay alert as you'll encounter three Scout Troopers and two Stormtroopers you'll need to defeat. Ascend the elevator and exit the base to receive the mission to delay the Empire's assault. Take the left path and utilize your lightsaber to slide down the wall at the end.

There are some Stormtroopers down below. Take them out and move along the right side of the cliff. There's a hill over there. You can climb the hill by using the high rocks there. You must be cautious because if you step off, you will fall into the fray below and have to restart.

A Purge Trooper, K-405 Droid, and a Stormtrooper are positioned at the highest point. Though more adversaries will gradually appear, you'll still be able to utilize your Ultimate ability with assistance from Merrin.

To go to the Highland Vista Meditation Point, head toward the cave visible behind the giant ball and pass through it. After that, go back and ascend the platform behind the Meditation Point. There will be more Stormtroopers here that you must take out and another ball that can be thrown into the last AT-AT that is still standing. Before knocking the wall down, you must use Force Pull to remove the ball.

Reach the Hangar walkthrough

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Use the wall to descend through the damaged elevator shaft (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Use the wall to descend through the damaged elevator shaft. You can take a break at the Meditation Point at the bottom before continuing with Merrin. Stormtroopers are attacking the base as you move deeper within. You will encounter closed doors that Cere can unlock for you. On this journey, you will experience an invasion of Stormtroopers, so be prepared for battle.

Once you have brought them down, proceed to the end of the path and interact with the terminal. This will cause the door to the hanger to close. Grab the Meditation Point and ride the elevator down as you move forward.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Takedown the enemies (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

You can utilize Cere's Ultimate ability repeatedly to fend off the continuous waves of enemies. The AT-ST will arrive in the hangar to end the sequence. Now you need to take down the AT-ST.

There will be two additional individuals attempting to enter. Utilize your Force Slam ability to collapse the debris and obstruct its passage. Following this, a cutscene will commence. Once you have regained control, exit the Mantis and proceed toward the Archive.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: The Meditation point (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

As there is a Meditation Point located just outside, be sure to take a moment to rest, as you will soon be engaging in a boss battle. Once you have finished relaxing, enter the Archive and interact with the bench BD-1 perches upon.

Darth Vader boss fight

The fight with Darth Vader takes place exclusively inside the Jedha Archives. Players must withstand Vader's opening onslaught to have a better chance in the later parts of the battle since he grows more aggressive and intense as the struggle continues. The best course of action requires a cautious approach with exact timing since understanding his attack patterns is essential. Learning these assault patterns should therefore be your top goal.

He will make a casual, non-aggressive approach to you to get near you and perform an unbreakable grab attack. Occasionally, he will attack with his lightsaber in a three-hit sequence that ends with an unblockable blow. However, since it's difficult to directly damage Darth Vader, your main priority should be dodging the grab assault.

His high stun gauge makes it challenging to remove with simple hits, and he is proficient at deflecting all attacks. You must therefore concentrate on dodging his attacks to decrease his stun meter rather than merely assaulting him significantly.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Vader's grab assaults (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Vader's unstoppable grab assault provides an additional opportunity to attack where you can make one stab. To prevent getting grabbed oneself, you must take care. Additionally, shooting can start a quick sequence in which you must get through Vader's barrier.

A cutscene will start when Vader's health is down. He will utilize more Force powers when he regains control, like grabbing and forcing you toward him, but this won't hurt you. He'll immediately respond with lightsaber blows, so be ready to defend yourself.

Vader will perform this maneuver several times. Fortunately, if you dodge his next three blows, you can completely drain his stun gauge, allowing you to inflict damage. Continue battling the boss until its health is cut in half to start a new cutscene.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: He will once more use the Force to entice you (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Following Cere's pulling down the Archive, Vader will resurface engulfed in flames. He will use the Force again to entice you, but this time, his three-strike series ends with an unblockable attack. It is best to make an effort to block his first two blows before dodging his attack.

Vader can also do an unblockable parry. Therefore, it's best to use caution when offensively using excessive Force. It is a better tactic to parry his lightsaber attacks first. It's critical to plan for escaping the attack because most of his combos result in an unblockable move.

Another quick event will appear when Vader's health is low, and he will utilize the Force to block Cere's blade. After that, Vader will launch a stomp attack, so be ready to dodge it. The final cutscene will start as Vader's health reaches zero, ending the combat.

