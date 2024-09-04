Star Wars Outlaws ending explained

Star Wars Outlaws’ ending is an interesting one, showing what takes place after the final mission, and all the twists and turns that take place in the game’s final act. Important characters appear, and players finally get to know if Kay Vess gets what she’s after all along: Not credits, but freedom. It goes without saying, but this article does contain massive spoilers for the ending of Ubisoft’s latest open-world adventure.

Depending on how long you take to explore the galaxy in Star Wars Outlaws, it getting to this point could be a lengthy or short experience. However, if you just want to know the ending without beating the game, here’s what goes down in the last moments, after the final mission.

Warning: This contains spoilers for the end of Star Wars Outlaws.

What takes place in Star Wars Outlaws’ ending?

The real villain was right in front of us all along (Image via Ubisoft)

The final minutes of Star Wars Outlaws are incredibly tense, leading to an overall satisfying ending. In the final act, we learn that Jaylen is actually Sliro’s brother, both are members of the Galactic Empire, and both are trying to work an underhanded scheme. While Sliro wanted to hunt down the Rebel Alliance using the underworld, Jaylen planned to betray Sliro and turn over all the data to the Empire itself.

By this point, players have already seen this take place, alongside Jaylen taking Sliro’s place as an Imperial Governor and member of the ISB. Jaylen also took charge of Zerek Besh, which was an Imperial Front. Another pivotal moment that takes place in the final moments of Star Wars Outlaws is ND-5’s freedom. After a tense stealth/chase, ND-5 is given his freedom. ND-5 uses this to slay Jaylen during a hostage situation.

Ultimately, this leads to a heated battle with an Imperial Star Destroyer, alongside whichever Syndicate you have the highest reputation with. But what happens after all the firefights and explosions wrap up?

Kay Vess ultimately had one goal throughout Star Wars Outlaws, and that was to be free. She didn’t want to have to go on crazy heists and do fantastic missions. She wanted to travel with Nix, and just be free. After the battle with the Imperial Star Destroyer, she jumps to hyperspace. The next scene plays out in Cantonica, where Bram serves drinks for Kay Vess and her team of scoundrels.

Kay has one final drink with the team (Image via Ubisoft)

They got lucky. Sure, they got out alive and took out a Star Destroyer, but there was no money, like was promised. Asara wanted Kay Vess to join the Rebel Alliance, but she said she was tired of being used, and wished him well. The party began to go their separate ways. Asara went to the Rebel Alliance, and Ank decided to retire and go home.

Gedeek remained a scoundrel, claiming he had a job working on droids for casinos. Which meant he was incredibly close to safes he could blow up, to score cash - if Ank wanted to go. It seemed like Ank was interested, but Kay refused. However, she did say she’d “bail them out when they messed up.”

After a heartfelt moment with Bram, he asked if she still wanted her old room. During Star Wars Outlaws ending cutscenes, Kay Vess told him to just “keep the lights on.” Kay was finally free. She had a ship (The Trailblazer), after all. Before she could leave, Vail came looking for her cut of the profit and got something better, The Codex. That way Vail could start her own Syndicate, or do whatever she wanted to do with all that information.

At the end of the game, Kay Vess finally gets her freedom (Image via Ubisoft)

Meanwhile, Kay Vess and Nix weren’t alone. ND-5 was with them, too. After all, he was finally free. As free as a droid could be, anyway. Free from the restraining bolt’s protocol, he could go anywhere he wanted - and that was with Kay and Nix.

Players were also treated to a mid-credits scene as well. Kay Vess snuck into an Imperial Base, dressed as an officer, to speak with her mother. It turns out all those credits were marked, and Riko got caught. They have a heart-to-heart about knowing Riko was looking out for her after all this time, and with a little sneakiness, seemed to pass Riko a way out of the Imperial base.

Overall, it’s a satisfying, if not slightly predictable, ending for Star Wars Outlaws. The main character, Kay Vess leaves the spotlight, deciding for freedom instead of joining the Rebel Alliance. There’s no telling if she’ll be used in the future, in other Star Wars projects. She does have more DLC coming, to further her story, so only time will tell.

