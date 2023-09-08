Starfield best Pilgrim build guide: Starting skills, traits, and more

For Starfield’s Pilgrim background, it’s not the journey but the destination. A wanderer just trying to find interesting things among the stars, this type of person has been called a variety of names. Whether vagabonds, wanderers, Rurouni, or just seekers, these people wander the stars in search of something special. It might be information, or they could be someone famous just on a walkabout.

The Pilgrim background has a lot of roleplaying possibilities in Starfield. Never in one place for long, they can pick up a sort of cult following. Others around them are dying to know what’s next or what they’ve uncovered.

Today, we’ll go over what you need to know if you’re going to tackle this background for your adventure to space.

Starfield Pilgrim’s starting class skills

This background has solid, but not amazing skill picks to start with (Image via Bethesda)

Starting skills

Surveying: Optional zoom added to hand scanner, and distance is increased by 20m

Optional zoom added to hand scanner, and distance is increased by 20m Gastronomy: Allows crafting of specialty food/drinks, and additional recipes can be researched at a Research Lab

Allows crafting of specialty food/drinks, and additional recipes can be researched at a Research Lab Scavenging: Chance for extra credits when searching through containers

Surveying is an incredibly useful skill, especially for a non-combat class like Starfield’s Pilgrim. I say "non-combat" because they start with no weapon proficiencies. Surveying allows them to scan more effectively for dangers. You also have Scavenging to unlock more money when exploring, and when is that ever a bad thing?

Additionally, you can make exceptional healing items through Gastronomy. Making specialty food/drink is certainly a plus, provided you have the resources and materials.

You’re no chef, but you can make some delicious foods. As a Pilgrim, it will be helpful to be self-sufficient in character. You never know when it will be time to move on.

Best traits for a Pilgrim in Starfield

Having a fan around is great, but it can also get old (Image via Bethesda)

Trait: Pro: Con: Extrovert Use less Oxygen when partnered with someone Use more Oxygen when alone Hero Worshipped An "adoring fan" joins your crew and occasionally gives you gifts They're really just ... kind of annoying Universal or Enlightened Free chest full of useful items Lose access to other religions

When it comes to this background, you can be a bit flexible. I like having a religion in this class because it gives you access to free items and a bit of flavor. Well, either Universal or Enlightened, it probably won't fit to be a member of House Va’ruun.

Extrovert and Hero Worshipped also go well together. You almost always have a traveling companion, but they’re just annoying. If you don’t mind Oblivion’s most annoying NPC following you around, then there you go.

Best skills to unlock first on Starfield’s Pilgrim class

This background needs a good assortment of skills, and several are in the science tree (Image via Bethesda)

Fitness

Gastronomy

Nutrition

Piloting

Spacesuit Design

Wellness

Weightlifting

Surveying

Scanning

Gymnastics

Environmental Conditioning

Astrodynamics

Astrophysics

Boost Pack Training

Persuasion

You need a nice blend of skills using this background. Starfield’s resident wanderer needs a combination of space skills (Piloting, Astrodynamics/physics) with physical, ground-based skills (Gymnastics, Wellness, Weightlifting, Nutrition).

Some of these help you carry more, and others make you more fit to travel. Spacesuit Design is also handy; frankly, almost everyone should have the option of Persuasion. It’s not just for Diplomats.

Best weapons for a Pilgrim in Starfield

When you can't avoid danger, make sure to fill it with holes (Image via Bethesda)

You don’t want to bog down your inventory with too many weapons, but a good long-range rifle and a powerful pistol are both going to come in handy. You may want to invest in a weapon skill as well if you find yourself doing a lot of fighting. I like the Elegance and the Ambassador, as far as weapons go, for destructive power in a handheld package.

The Pilgrim is a class that’s filled to the brim with roleplaying possibilities. Not burdened by any particular cause or goal, they can travel the stars as they pleasure, doing whatever they want. You can learn more about Starfield in our full review of the game.