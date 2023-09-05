Starfield best Space Scoundrel build guide: Starting skills, traits, and more

Starfield’s Space Scoundrel background lets you channel your inner rogue. Whether you want to be more like Han Solo, Spike Spiegel, or someone else, this is your character class. If you like to be sneaky and conniving but also good in a fight, consider this background. We’ll go over the most important things you need to be a sneak thief among the many stars in the sky. It’s certainly a fun pick if you want your playthrough to be a bit spicier.

Quick with a quip and a laser blast, this background can get into places undetected or lay everyone out with a few shots. If you want to play a Space Scoundrel in Starfield, we’ll cover the important traits, skills, weapons, and more.

Starfield’s Space Scoundrel starting skills

If you pick this background, here are your starting skills (Image via Bethesda)

Starting skills

Persuasion: Increases the chance of success when persuading.

Increases the chance of success when persuading. Pistol Certification: Deal increased damage with Pistols.

Deal increased damage with Pistols. Piloting: You can use ship thrusts and pilot better starships.

As mentioned, Space Scoundrel is the perfect class for you if you’ve ever wanted to be a charismatic rogue traveling the spaceways. It’s more than that, though - they have one of the best starting groups of skills. You have a people skill (Persuasion), a combat skill (Pistol Certification), and a space travel skill (Piloting).

This character class’s beginning screams Han Solo, that’s for sure. You can talk your way out of problems, hit hard when it’s time to run, and unlike other classes, you start with access to ship thrusters in Starfield. All you need now is the Millennium Falcon.

Best traits for Space Scoundrel in Starfield

Life's more exciting when you're on the run (Image via Bethesda)

Some say that Serpent’s Embrace is a great skill for Space Soundrels, and I can see why. Personally, I’m not keen on it, as it requires you to constantly Grave Jump to receive a temporary Health/Oxygen boost. I did want to mention it as an option, at least.

As with this Starfield background, you’re often going to find yourself in space, though. With that in mind, Spaced is an excellent idea to keep your Health and Oxygen topped off at a higher level. I’m a fan of Wanted for this class as well, mostly for the flavor and a chance to keep piling up excellent weapons to keep/sell.

Best skills to unlock first for Starfield’s Space Scoundrel

Any of these skills are worth focusing on first (Image via Bethesda)

Boost Assault Training

Boost Pack Training

Deception

Investigation

Concealment

Piloting

Pistol Certification

Stealth

Targeting Control Systems

Theft

Negotiation

Lasers

Security

When it comes to weapons, pick whichever you fancy the most, but I think focusing on Pistol Certification and Lasers might make the most sense. If you prefer Rifles, I would consider that as well.

This build focuses heavily on space flight - Targeting Control Systems, Piloting, and a suite of deceptive skills, like the Diplomat background. That’s what makes the class so fun. You can run around and pilfer whatever you see fit, and if things get dicey, take to your ship and blast people out of the sky.

Best weapons for the Space Scoundrel in Starfield

Having a pistol in hand never hurts (Image via Bethesda)

I prefer to keep my options open when it comes to weapons, but in particular, I like laser weapons and pistols. Rifles are solid, too, but I tend to run those on heavier classes. I think all three are good. It’s important to have various weapons so you’re prepared for any situation.

This particular class is so much fun to play in Starfield. Space Scoundrel ranked highly on our tier list thanks to its aggressive, flexible skillset. You can read more about our tier list here.