Starfield Further Into the Unknown walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

After the Starborn mission, Starfield players will begin the Further Into the Unknown mission. Regardless of how you solved the previous mission and dealt with the Starborn, you’ve got more artifacts to seek out. You can approach the two planets you need to go to in any order. However, both planets will have Starborn for you to do battle with, so make sure your gear and restorative items are prepared. There’s bound to be a great deal of battle across these two planets.

However, on the topic of the planet names, these are likely to be different, but we’ll give them the names we’ve seen. If you see different planets, don’t fret. Head to those instead, and you’ll be on the same track other players are. Into the Unknown can be a challenging mission, but with solid equipment and preparation, Starfield players can get through it.

Starfield Further Into the Unknown objectives and rewards

Mission objectives:

Talk to Vladimir

Find the Artifact on Sirius 3-A

Find the Artifact on Procyon V-B

Add the Artifacts to The Collection

Mission rewards:

750 XP

7,200 Credits

Med Pack x2

1) Talk to Vladimir

Vladimir will point the way to the next two objectives. (Image via Bethesda)

Vladimir gets Further Into the Unknown started in Starfield. This takes place almost immediately after the Starborn mission, but you’re free to do other things if you wish. He will give you two locations, each on a different planet.

Make sure to spend time talking to Vladimir to get as much information as you can before speeding off into the stars. Whenever you’re ready, make for the planet you desire to visit first. Starfield’s Further Into the Unknown awaits.

2) Find the Artifact on Sirius 3-A (or whichever planet)

Overwhelm the Starborn with force and claim Artifact Tau. (Image via Bethesda)

Depending on what planet you find yourself on, this could be a Robotics Lab or an Abandoned Mine for Starfield’s Further Into The Unknown. In our experience, we were on Sirius 3-A, which offered a mine to explore. We’ve seen other places appear, though.

Pop open the door via the button on the raised platform and delve into the dark. You’ll find quite a few enemies lurking in the dark, and you can’t use Persuasion to talk your way past. You’ll need to pack plenty of bullets or melee weapons to deal with these.

A Starborn awaits near the artifact, and overcoming them won’t be challenging. They’re just generic Starborn, so overcome them with whatever powers and weapons you have on hand. Wrap up this leg of Further Into the Unknown in Starfield, by using the laser cutter to free the artifact.

3) Find the Artifact on Procyon V-B (or whichever planet)

Open fire as soon as the Starborn appears. (Image via Bethesda)

When we arrived on Procyon V-B in Starfield, there were House Va’ruun fanatics at the lab we were trying to get into. However, since this is a more open space than a mine, you’re free to try and avoid some of these battles if you’d like. Since I’m always hungry for EXP and had not built an outpost yet, I fought my way through.

At the quest marker’s location, you’ll find another fairly powerful Starborn. They aren’t anything you haven’t dealt with already though, so put them down with powerful attacks and claim the second artifact.

4) Add the Artifacts to The Collection

Matteo has a bit of a crisis of faith after the mission. (Image via Bethesda)

Return to The Lodge when you’re ready, which is still home to the Constellation faction. This will wrap up Further Into the Unknown. Put the artifacts in place, and have a chat with Matteo and Vladimir. From here, the next step will be the Short Sighted mission, which takes place shortly.

Starfield has a wealth of missions you can take on throughout the course of your playthrough. If you want to know the best side quests, when it comes to rewards, this list has you covered.