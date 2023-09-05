Starfield players confused if they should rush to NG+, as lore mystery leaves the internet divided

With Starfield only recently becoming available, many have been discussing its one-of-a-kind New Game+, something you may want to reach as quickly as possible. A growing number of gamers assert that the actual game begins during NG+. That's mainly because the game's universe broadens, and, as a result, so does the adventure. Essentially, discourse occurred around the idea of rushing the story to reach the "real content" of NG+.

To make an informed decision, this article will provide insights on the matter.

What is New Game+ in Starfield?

Many RPGs offer New Game+ modes, allowing players to embark on a fresh playthrough of the game post-completion. However, in these modes, certain tweaks and perks are introduced, rendering the game more stimulating and formidable.

Compared to starting a fresh game, players often carry over some or all of their previous progress, giving them a head start.

Seemingly in Starfield, infinite side missions await, and constant exploration is yours for the taking, even after completing the last objective. Following the last mission, you will be given the choice to begin your NG+.

It's important to note that beginning your NG+ is always an option at any point, even after continuing your current playthrough.

Should you rush to Starfield's New Game+?

The intricate game mechanics and expansive universe within the game are truly noteworthy. Nevertheless, several players have expressed discontent with the game's pacing, with some even claiming that the main storyline itself is less than satisfactory.

Beyond this, Starfield enthusiasts cite the game's vast potential for exploration. In fact, some argue that it is only when you stray from the main quest that the game truly shines.

Critics and early-access players think the real fun starts with New Game+, but the details of what it offers still remain a mystery. Some gamers are reluctant to spill the beans because it could spoil the story.

Meanwhile, some have asserted that you should take your time to fully experience the vast number of side quests and upgrade your character along the way. While NG+ allows for a feeling of increased power, many agree that the new additions are simply extras and don't fundamentally enhance the overall experience.

Why you shouldn't rush to Starfield's New Game+

When jumping into Starfield's NG+, it's important to acknowledge the factual aspects surrounding the internet's divided opinion. Negative elements must also be taken into consideration.

Your expertise, capability, and abilities will remain, but all of your ships, outposts, bases, items, and funds, as well as your journey and exploration advances, will vanish when you choose to move on to NG+. Going into this mode will also result in the forfeiture of all the energy you invested in gathering resources, crafting, and other undertakings.

Thus, take your time before rushing into it so you don't look back with remorse over lost accomplishments. Starting over isn't worth it since you only gain a few unique items, new dialog options, and a little power. Sure, some of it is neat, but it's not worth throwing away an entire playthrough for such not-so-extraordinary gains.

Endnotes

It's entirely up to you how you want to approach the game. A remarkable aspect of Bethesda games is how it provides players with a substantial amount of choice and freedom. When it comes to Starfield, the perspective varies, but you get to select your preferred playstyle and spend an extensive 100+ hours exploring an expansive and immersive world.

