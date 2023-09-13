Starfield Short Sighted walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

Short Sighted is an incredibly short but helpful Starfield quest. Immediately after you complete Further into the Unknown, Vladimir will have a request for you. He needs your help in improving The Eye. This could make hunting down the artifacts much easier. You don’t have to immediately take on this mission, but it is short, only taking a few minutes at the most. This depends, of course, on how long you spend talking to others.

This is a very straightforward, simple mission, so it’s worth getting out of the way. Just help a few of your allies upgrade The Eye, and then you can move on with the game. You won’t spend long completing Starfield’s Short Sighted mission.

Starfield Short Sighted objectives and rewards

Mission objectives

Go to The Eye

Check in on everyone

Talk to Vladimir

Mission rewards

700 XP

4,000 Credits

Sentimental Wafer

Tau Grade Rheostat x2

1) Go to The Eye

Whenever you're ready to start the mission, fly up to The Eye (Image via Bethesda)

After speaking with Vladimir following the events of Starfield’s Further Into the Unknown, you’ll be given this mission to complete. Whenever you’re ready, head back out into space above Jemison and fly over to The Eye.

You can dock with it by simply getting close to it and pressing the input that you see on the screen. This is the first objective of Short Sighted.

2) Check in on everyone

Helping your friends won't 100% go as planned, but it's important to lend a hand (Image via Bethesda)

When aboard The Eye, you can continue Short Sighted by checking in on your friends Barrett, Sam Coe, and Sarah Morgan. Each of them will have a task for you. When you talk to Barrett, he’ll ask if you can test the computer. Interact with the nearby system and select Test Connection.

Sarah Morgan will ask you to pick up some wrenches and tighten nearby equipment. Do as she asks and help her tighten the nearby equipment on The Eye. Simply selecting the wrench will do this, so it’s even easier than the computer.

Next up is Sam Coe. He’s out in one of the nearby corridors with his daughter. Sam Coe wants you to help weld some panels together with him, so grab the welder on the ground and get to work. This portion of Starfield’s Short Sighted mission is incredibly simple. That said, we noticed the panel started to smoke here.

3) Talk to Vladimir

This will get you ready to go on the next mission (Image via Bethesda)

Now that you’ve helped your friends go back and check on Vladimir to see how he’s doing. He’ll point out that there’s a problem with the station, to which we answer that it was something that happened while welding with Sam.

Unfortunately, upgrading The Eye is going to take longer than he anticipated. Sam and his daughter will stick around to help with the repairs, and the protagonist will need to go and seek out another artifact.

By the time that’s done, The Eye should be ready to go. This will wrap up Short Sighted in Starfield, and the next mission, No Sudden Moves, should be your next priority in-game.

Starfield has a wealth of mods players can try out, but perhaps the best one is for players wanting a more interesting start. Another Start will give you a fresh beginning based on the background you wish to portray.