Starfield Unity walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

Starfield’s Unity mission comes after finishing the emotional High Price to Pay. At this point, the player has several of the artifacts but needs to know about the term “Unity.” There isn’t much information on what this means yet, so it will be up to the player to figure this out. However, the Sanctum Universum might just have a clue. For that reason, we’re going to go over them.

It will require a bit of legwork, but players will come away with more information than they started with on Starfield’s Unity mission. You’ll spend some time with Keeper Aquilus in this mission, who is a part of the Sanctum Universum religion. We’ll go over everything you need to know about this important mission below.

Starfield Unity objectives and rewards

Mission objectives

Talk to Keeper Aquilus Talk to the Va’ruun Prisoner Talk to the House of Enlightenment Return to Keeper Aquilus Search for clues on Unity & Access locked room Find Scorpion’s Sting on Hyla II Go to the Last Star of the Scorpius Constellation

Mission rewards

800 XP

1) Talk to Keeper Aquilus

Ask the Keeper about Unity (image via Bethesda)

You can begin this mission after completing A High Price to Pay. The first part of Unity will have you spend some time walking around and listening to Keeper Aquilus performing for the people. You can use your scanning ability to get a path to follow to find him in the first place.

After he’s done, speak with him and Matteo. They will lead you to the Sanctum Universum building. After a chat with him, you’ll need to speak with people involved with House Va’ruun and the House of Enlightenment - both religions in the Starfield universe.

2) Talk to the Va’ruun Prisoner

The House Va'ruun captive isn't going to do much to help (Image via Bethesda)

Thankfully, as a part of Unity, you don’t have to go far to find someone in House Va’ruun. They’re a very aggressive, violent group, after all. Head to the UC Security Office through New Atlantis’ transit system. However. make sure you don’t have a bounty on your head before you do this.

That will put you on the path to infiltrating the Crimson Fleet if you talk to any of the guards. Either way, you must run to the prison cells and speak to Mir’za. You won’t get much out of them except information about their religion.

3) Talk to the House of Enlightenment

House of Enlightenment won't appear to be of much help, either (Image via Starfield)

After finishing up with the House Va'ruun conversation, head to the House of Enlightenment on your map. Thanks to the quest marker, it's a pretty easy spot to find in New Atlantis. The lower deck will lead you to the House of Enlightenment’s Andy Singh. Once again, it’s just a conversation that doesn’t really go anywhere.

4) Return to Keeper Aquilus

Thankfully, the next destination in Starfield is about to become clear (Image via Starfield)

Back at the Sanctum Universum building, Keeper Aquilus awaits. You’ll have a conversation again about the Pilgrim, and this time, it seems like we have a direction: Indum II. That will be your next goal after leaving New Atlantis and taking off from Jemison.

5) Search for clues on Unity & Access locked room

Pass the computer's test and get the next destination (Image via Starfield)

Make the relatively quick jump to your next destination, Indum II. You must land at “Pilgrim’s resting place” and head towards the quest marker to find your actual destination. There are four books called “Pilgrim’s Writings” that will give you hints to the next part. You can skip all these and head to the locked terminal unless you wish to explore.

You’ll find the terminal-locked door in the building shown above. You’ll know it’s the correct one since it has “Pilgrim’s Writing 1” on it. It is also the only building with a locked door. You’ll have to answer some questions which you can do with the help of the books. You can skip all that and use the following responses:

What is the Unity?

People are necessary. But people are madness.

Myself.

In stopping. In embracing compassion.

This room features a book called “Pilgrim’s Final Writing,” which will lead you to the next destination - Hyla II, in search of the Scorpion’s Sting.

6) Find Scorpion’s Sting on Hyla II

Every solution I've seen was left and down - including my own (Image via Starfield)

The next stop of Starfield’s Unity mission is Hyla II, so fast travel there via your missions log and land at Ancient Ruins. You must follow the objective marker until it takes you to a location with some constellations carved right into the floor.

Head up to the quest marker, where the glyph stands in front of you in the air. Interacting with the four circular spots on the glyph will move the light. You'll need it to point at a specific spot, so you must click on the four glyphs to line up the beam of light. It was six left, six down for me, but it might vary for you.

The point of the puzzle is to get the light onto the final star in the Scorpio constellation - the Scorpion’s Sting. You can tell it’s right when you see the glowing ball of light. This also tells you where to wrap Starfield's Unity mission up.

7) Go to Last Star of the Scorpius Constellation

This Starfield mission immediately leads into the next one (Image via Starfield)

You will have to do some star hopping at this point for the Starfield Unity mission. Your goal is to head to the last star in the Scorpio constellation. Depending on how much space travel you’ve done, this will be very easy to get to do, but this can also get very tedious.

You must travel to Porrima II (Oberum Prime). However, once you reach this point in the stars, you’ll be hailed by Scorpius. That’s the end of Unity and the beginning of In Their Footsteps.

Starfield’s story is an epic one and filled with twists and turns. If you’d like to know what our reviewer thought of Bethesda’s latest action RPG, you can find our review here.