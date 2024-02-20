stavn CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Martin “stavn” Lund is a Counter-Strike 2 Professional and one of the best riflers in-game. The 22-year-old Danish Professional plays for Danish powerhouse, Team Astralis, and is a former member of Team Heroic. Players from the community can try out stavn CS2 settings if they want to achieve a high elo in their Premier and Competitive games.
Despite being a young face in the CS2 competitive scene, stavn is an integral member of the current Astralis roster and brings a lot to the table. A combination of exceptional aim and an aggressive playstyle has earned him the reputation of a formidable opponent. Even if he showcases aggressive plays in certain scenarios, it doesn’t stop him from showing cerebral gameplay when coming in clutch.
Everything to know about stavn CS2 settings in 2024
stavn got a headstart on his career when he joined a Tier 2 team named Fragsters. After joining Team Heroic, he has entertained countless Counter-Strike fans and has been in the limelight since then. Even though he achieved a lot with the latter, he has yet to get his hands on a shiny trophy with Astralis.
Read on more to get a detailed overview about stavn CS2 settings:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.60
- eDPI: 1040
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Here is a detailed description of stavn's crosshair settings:
- Style: Classic Classic Static
- Dot: No
- Follow Recoil: No
- Length: 2
- Thickness: 0
- Gap: -3
- Outline: No
- Color: Green
- Red: 255
- Green: 255
- Blue: 200
- Alpha: Yes
- Alpha Value: 255
- T Style: No
- Deployed Weapon Gap: No
- Sniper Width: 0
ViewModel
- FOV: 60
- Offset X: 1
- Offset Y: 1
- Offset Z: -1
- Preseptos: 1
- Bob: Unknown
Video Settings
Here is a list of stavn's video settings:
Video
- Resolution: 1024 X 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Black Bars
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: Medium
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.85
- HUD Color: Team Color
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Size: 0.7
Gear
A look at stavn's CS2 settings wouldn't be complete without his gear list:
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Zowie EC2-CW
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Large
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-11900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 14
- Color Vibrance: 14
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 80
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: Premium
Graphics Card Settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 100%
- Image Settings: Performance
- Power Management Mode: Max Performance
- Texture Filtering Quality: High Performance
To read more articles like stavn CS2 settings, click here:
Dev1ce CS2 settings || blameF CS2 settings || Sunpayus CS2 settings || s1mple CS2 settings