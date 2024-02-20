stavn CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Martin “stavn” Lund is a Counter-Strike 2 Professional and one of the best riflers in-game. The 22-year-old Danish Professional plays for Danish powerhouse, Team Astralis, and is a former member of Team Heroic. Players from the community can try out stavn CS2 settings if they want to achieve a high elo in their Premier and Competitive games.

Despite being a young face in the CS2 competitive scene, stavn is an integral member of the current Astralis roster and brings a lot to the table. A combination of exceptional aim and an aggressive playstyle has earned him the reputation of a formidable opponent. Even if he showcases aggressive plays in certain scenarios, it doesn’t stop him from showing cerebral gameplay when coming in clutch.

Everything to know about stavn CS2 settings in 2024

stavn got a headstart on his career when he joined a Tier 2 team named Fragsters. After joining Team Heroic, he has entertained countless Counter-Strike fans and has been in the limelight since then. Even though he achieved a lot with the latter, he has yet to get his hands on a shiny trophy with Astralis.

Read on more to get a detailed overview about stavn CS2 settings:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 2.60

2.60 eDPI: 1040

1040 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Here is a detailed description of stavn's crosshair settings:

Style: Classic Classic Static

Classic Static Dot: No

No Follow Recoil: No

No Length: 2

2 Thickness: 0

0 Gap: -3

-3 Outline: No

No Color: Green

Green Red: 255

255 Green: 255

255 Blue: 200

200 Alpha: Yes

Yes Alpha Value: 255

255 T Style : No

: No Deployed Weapon Gap: No

No Sniper Width: 0

ViewModel

FOV: 60

60 Offset X: 1

1 Offset Y: 1

1 Offset Z: -1

-1 Preseptos: 1

1 Bob: Unknown

Video Settings

Here is a list of stavn's video settings:

Video

Resolution: 1024 X 768

1024 X 768 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Scaling Mode: Black Bars

Black Bars Brightness: 130%

130% Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

None Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Model/Texture Detail: Low

Low Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Bilinear Shader Detail: Low

Low Particle Detail: Unknown

Unknown Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

Unknown High Dynamic Range: Unknown

Unknown FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

Unknown NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.85

0.85 HUD Color: Team Color

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Yes Radar is Rotating: Yes

Yes Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes

Yes Radar Hud Size: 1

1 Radar Map Size: 0.7

Gear

A look at stavn's CS2 settings wouldn't be complete without his gear list:

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Zowie EC2-CW

Zowie EC2-CW Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Large

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-11900K

Intel Core i9-11900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Premium Black eQualizer: 14

14 Color Vibrance: 14

14 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

FPS 1 Brightness: 100

100 Contrast: 80

80 Sharpness: 10

10 Gamma: Gamma 2

Gamma 2 Color Temperature: Bluish

Bluish AMA: Premium

Graphics Card Settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 100%

100% Image Settings: Performance

Performance Power Management Mode: Max Performance

Max Performance Texture Filtering Quality: High Performance

