  Steam Autumn Sale 2025 changes: Black Friday, award nominations, and other adjustments

Steam Autumn Sale 2025 changes: Black Friday, award nominations, and other adjustments

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:25 GMT
Steam Autumn Sale 2025 is going to have a few changes (Image via Valve)
Steam Autumn Sale 2025 is going to have a few changes (Image via Valve)

The Steam Autumn Sale 2025 is almost here, and this time, it’s arriving earlier than ever. It is one of Steam's most popular seasonal events, which is loved by the fans for its massive discounts across hundreds of titles and a chance to grab some games even for free. This year, Valve has shared an official blog post outlining some major changes to the sale schedule and how they will affect other events.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Steam Autumn Sale.

Everything you need to know about the Steam Autumn Sale 2025

This year, the Steam Autumn Sale will run from September 29, 2025, to October 6, 2025, which is way earlier than its usual schedule of late November every year. According to Valve, the change was made to create a better flow between Steam sales and themed festivals throughout the year. With this adjustment, developers are expected to space out promotions better than before and plan their discounts more effectively.

What about the Black Friday Sale?

Valve has confirmed that while there won’t be a dedicated Black Friday Sale from now on, Steam will still feature some Black Friday special offers that will be featured in the Discounts and Events page from November 24, 2025, to December 1, 2025.

What about the Steam Awards?

The fan-favorite Steam Awards nominations period has been moved to November 24, 2025, to December 1, 2025, to coincide with the Black Friday offers. It used to happen during the Autumn Sale, but it looks like Valve is planning to give this event a dedicated space instead of clashing it with a major sale. The devs will be provided with various campaign tools and assets to encourage fans to vote for their favorite games.

What to expect?

With all these adjustments, players can now enjoy big events at a more relaxed pace than before. While it’s a change from tradition, it may lead to better visibility for games and a smoother shopping experience than before.

That's everything to know about the upcoming Steam Autumn Sale. For more information, you can read the official blog on Steam here.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
