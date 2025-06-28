There are some amazing racing game deals at the Steam Summer Sale 2025. Entries from franchises like Need for Speed, Assetto Corsa, and Forza are available at big discounts, and there are many other exciting offers you won’t want to miss. This sale has something for everyone, whether you're into arcade-style open-world racing or hardcore simulation driving.

This article lists the best racing game deals at the Steam Summer Sale 2025, which will end on July 11, 2025.

Some of the best racing game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025

1) Asetto Corsa - $4.99 (75% off)

Ferrari F40 in Assetto Corsa (Image via Kunos Simulazioni/Valve)

Assetto Corsa, a racing simulator developed and published by Kunos Simulazioni, was launched on December 19, 2014. Even over 10 years after release, the title still holds a consistent player base and a thriving modding community.

The game features stunning tracks, licensed cars, a full single-player campaign, and a multiplayer mode. It's designed to appeal to both casual and professional players.

During the Steam Summer Sale 2025, you can pick up Assetto Corsa for just $4.99.

2) Automobilista 2 - $3.99 (90% off)

A still from Automobilista 2 official release trailer (Image via ReizaStudios)

Reiza Studios' Automobilista 2 is another great racing simulator that you can get in the Steam Summer Sale 2025 for $3.99. The game is built on the advanced Madness engine. It features realistic driving physics, beautiful graphics, and dynamic weather conditions. Additionally, it features over 50 circuits and more than 200 cars that you can drive in 150+ layouts.

Automobilista 2 also offers VR support, which takes immersion to the next level. While it largely caters to sim racing enthusiasts, casual players will find it accessible too, thanks to full controller support.

3) NFS Unbound - $9.79 (86%)

A still from NFS Unbound Vol. 9 reveal trailer (Image via Electronic Arts)

Developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts, Need for Speed Unbound is the 25th installment in the fan-favorite racing franchise. The game is set in the fictional city of Lakeshore, which is inspired by Chicago.

NFS Unbound has a unique art style that combines realistic graphics with cel-shaded graffiti effects, giving it an anime-inspired flair. Some of the game's key features include a dynamic day-night cycle, a clean UI, extensive car customization, and a revamped heat system.

With 16-player lobbies in the multiplayer mode and a rich campaign centered on street racing, NFS Unbound can be purchased at a discounted price of $9.79 at the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

4) Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged - $7.49 (85% off)

A still from Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged announcement trailer (Image Milestone S.r.l./PlayStation)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a sequel to Hot Wheels Unleashed, developed by Milestone. It is a multi-platform arcade racing game set in the Hot Wheels universe, featuring over 130 vehicles, including motorbikes, cars, and ATVs, with a blend of off-roading and on-roading elements.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged has a skill-based upgrade system and unique maps inspired by real Hot Wheels toys. It is currently a great choice for players who want a chill arcade racer game on a budget, as they can grab it for just $7.49 during the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

5) Ride 5 - $11 (80% off)

A still from Ride 5 launch trailer (Image via PlayStation/Milestone S.r.l.)

Ride 5 is a motorbike racing simulation game developed and published by Milestone S.r.l., the developer behind Moto GP 19, SBK 22, and WRC 4. The latest title in the Ride series takes a huge leap forward from its predecessors in terms of visual clarity.

Available for $11 at the Steam Summer Sale 2025, Ride 5 features over 200 licensed bikes from renowned manufacturers and more than 35 tracks. The game features split-screen multiplayer and crossplay, offering a realistic and immersive simcade experience.

6) CarxStreet - $8.99 (55% off)

A still from CarX Street console gameplay trailer (Image via CarX Technologies)

CarXStreet is a simcade racing game developed and published by CarX Technologies, LLC. It is widely considered a spinoff of the fan-favorite CarXDrift. The game is set in the vast open world of Sunset City. It offers realistic driving physics, extensive car customization, and stunning visuals.

Players can compete in Free Drift, Sprint, and Drift battles, as well as Club races, to carve out their name in the street racing world and climb to the top of the Leaderboard.

Available at a 55% discount during the Steam Summer Sale 2025, CarXStreet can be purchased for $8.99.

7) WRC 5 - $0.99 ( 90% off)

Volkswagen Polo R in WRC 5 (Image via Valve/ Nacon)

WRC 5 is a simcade rally racing title developed by KT Racing and published by Nacon. It is part of the long-running World Rally Championship franchise. The game features realistic driving physics across varied terrain, including snow, gravel, and asphalt.

WRC 5 features all official drivers and vehicles from the 2015 FIA World Rally Championship. Some of the modes available in the game include Rally School, which is great for beginners, and Career for seasoned veterans.

WRC 5 is available for $0.99 in the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

