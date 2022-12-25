Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on racing games

Racing games is one of the many genres enjoying great discounts as the Steam Winter Sale 2022 warms up before the festive period. With huge discounts across more than 1000 titles, gamers have plenty to look forward to. This is the perfect time to expand their library and get games for their loved ones.

The racing game genre has significantly developed recently, with some exciting releases in the last few years. There's plenty to choose from as far as discounts during the Steam Winter Sale 2022 are concerned. While some deals stand out, the following five deals offer excellent value. Each game is worth playing at full price, but the current discounts make the matter even more lucrative.

Steam Winter Sale 2022 has a bunch of good racing games

5) Grid Legends

It's unbelievable that a mainstream EA title released as recently as February 2022 sells at a 50% discount. However, such has been the case with Grid Legends, which has suffered brutally from a poor launch schedule.

EA decided to release the title near Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. While both games are pretty different in genres, it wouldn't be wrong to claim that some sales of Grid Legends were undoubtedly affected.

Grid Legends also lacked certain key areas, leading to its community criticism. Nevertheless, Codemasters has improved since the launch debacles, and it's a decent racing game by today's standards. Interested gamers can pick it up at the Steam Winter Sale 2022, where the standard edition enjoys a mammoth 80% discount.

4) The Crew 2

The Crew series from Ubisoft is an exciting addition to the genre of racing games, as it doesn't follow the typical formula. There are no grids or tracks, and players are not bound to one form of racing. From sports cars to speed boats, many options are available to players. The second game is built on the first game's success, and it's considered relatively successful by the community.

The standard edition of The Crew 2 is now available at an 80% discount on the Steam Winter Sale 2022. Despite completing more than four years of circulation, the game's offering remains unique and is well worth the bargain price. Moreover, The Crew 2 isn't very graphic intensive, so those with slightly outdated PCs will enjoy its offerings.

3) F1 22

F1 22 is a bit of a niche pick in racing games since they are based on real champions who race in supercars. EA Sports is back with another installment of the most realistic F1 simulator, and this year's launch comes with crossplay. For the first time, players can race against and with each other without being separated by the platform of their choice.

There's more to it than racing, as players can live the drivers' lives. All the authentic teams and drivers are part of the roster, and the Steam Winter Sale 2022 offers a 60% discount. This is remarkable since the game wasn't released that long back. It's the perfect time for all racing game fans to get the feel of racing like Hamilton, Verstappen, and more.

2) Hot Wheels Unleashed

Unlike the previous entrant, there's not much realism about Hot Wheels Unleashed, based on the toys that made the brand famous worldwide. The lack of realism also offers unique bouts of madness and thrilling fun that are not felt in many other titles. All the iconic cars made by the toy maker have been given a virtual entry as players race across the frenzied race tracks.

There are different game modes for all the players, who can take on each other in tight contests. The racing game also comes with plenty of additional content, which has been released since its launch. All of it can be enjoyed by new players on the Steam Winter Sale 2022 while saving 75% of their budgets. This is the most significant discount the game has attracted since its launch.

1) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5's first year has been remarkable, and Playground Games has duly delivered on the promise. Winner of multiple game awards since its launch, Forza Horizon 5 offers plenty of content and exciting cars for all players.

The game has taken the franchise to new heights with a vast open world based in Mexico. What keeps things fresh is the continuous emphasis on live service, which ensures that players always have something to do.

From exploring single-player campaigns to racing each other, there's never a shortage of things to do. Moreover, players can earn great cars on their journey, ranging from everyday models to supercars from brands like Ferrari and Bugatti.

Playground Games has also introduced a Hot Wheels-inspired DLC, which has added another dimension to the hit title. The base edition of Forza Horizon 5 is available at a 35% discount at the ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2022.

