Steam Winter Sales 2022: Top 5 simulation game deals 

Steam Winter Sales 2022 has been live since December 22, providing Steam members with a great opportunity to shop for games at heavily discounted prices.

Interested users must visit Steam’s official website and log in to their respective profiles to purchase games at budget-friendly rates, along with awesome digital accessories and gaming goodies.

Steam @Steam Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!



Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! https://t.co/hVE0u8PDxv

The Steam Winter Sales 2022 platform within Steam’s website has been well laid out into distinctive genres for easy navigation. Despite that, Steam Winter Sales has a long list of simulation games up for grabs.

This feature is an attempt to shortlist some of the best simulation game deals currently up for grabs:

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal game choices and views and also displays discount offers available in India

Nab these five simulation games at Steam Winter Sales 2022 with super discounts

1) Euro Truck Simulator 2 (75% off)

Original Price: Rs 925

Rs 925 Discount Offer: Rs 231

An open-world truck simulation game about delivering goods across vast distances, Euro Truck Simulator 2 features seven officially licensed truck brands and depicts the real-life, scaled–down maps of Western Europe.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is not a simple cargo loading and unloading simulation game by any stretch of the imagination. Instead, players have to manage proceedings by jotting down the best possible routes, taking care of all budgetary concerns, to deliver the goods successfully before time.

2) Stardew Valley (40% off)

Original Price: Rs 479

Rs 479 Discount Offer: Rs 287

A legendary farming simulation game incorporating heavy RPG elements, Stardew Valley is much more than just a simple farming game. There’s a sweet storyline built into the game as players take on the responsibility of a small farm left over by his/her deceased grandfather.

NPC characters are fun to interact with, and the music feels awesome. There are instances where players have to explore caves and labyrinths and fend off monsters to get the right ingredients for their farms.

Don’t judge Stardew Valley by its simple platformer aesthetic, it’s a terrifically rich and detailed RPG adventure about farming.

3) Cities Skylines (70% off)

Original Price: Rs 899

Rs 899 Discount Offer: Rs 269

Cities Skylines turned out to be the city-building simulation game that fans always expected from the SimCity franchise. The game offers a ton of micromanagement fun, from urban planning based upon clearly laid out economic zones and enclaves to taxing the demography and careful placement of roads and public transportation services. Cities Skylines truly embrace the idea of building one’s ideal city of their dreams.

4) Forza Horizon 4 (67% off)

Original Price: Rs 1299

Rs 1299 Discount Offer: Rs 428

Forza Horizon 4 is possibly the most refined edition of the popular open-world racing simulation series known as Forza Horizon. While its predecessor was based in Australia, Forza Horizon 4 takes players into a fictional version of England, offering various types of races, from cross-country to illegal night street races. The game also contains exciting PR events, addictive race tracks, and many promotional events.

Forza Horizon 4 offers a large and diverse selection of car classes, from modern-day supercars, Asian hybrid tuners, and vintage sports cars to the iconic automobiles of the industrial era.

With 67% off on Steam Winter Sales, this week is a great opportunity to pick up one of the best open-world racing simulation titles.

5) The Sims 4 ( Free to play)

The Sims series has perhaps been some of the most successful life simulation games ever created. Its latest edition, The Sims 4, is available for free at Steam Winter Sales 2022.

The game offers in-depth character customization features, from personality types to a unique choice of threads and outfits. This winter, team up with your friends and create a unique society of your imagination at Sims 4 for free.

So, which of these simulation games are you most interested in buying at Steam Winter Sales 2022? Make sure to take full advantage of the Winter Sales before the calendar hits January 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes