Steelrising map guide: How to easily navigate the Gros Caillou in Les Invalides

Developer Spiders' action role-playing game Steelrising gives an interesting new spin on the traditional souls-like formula, with an intriguing setting that combines elements of history, steampunk, and sci-fi. Steelrising also offers a versatile combat system, which gives players plenty of options to alter their playstyle, using a plethora of weapons, armor, and modules.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Steelrising is its sprawling levels, which feel like a mix of FromSoftware's Dark Souls and Team Ninja's Nioh titles. Both titles feature open-ended levels that give players complete liberty to explore and also reward their curiosity.

Every level in Steelrising is concluded by a boss that must be defeated to progress further into the story.

While most levels are fairly linear, some zones in Steelrising, like the Gros Caillou, the first division of Les Invalides can be a bit tricky to traverse. Here is a comprehensive guide to help players navigate Gros Caillou in Steelrising.

How to navigate the first division of Les Invalides, Gros Caillou in Steelrising

The first division of Les Invalides, the Gros Caillou, is easily one of Steelrising's most confusing levels. The stage is sprawling with paths and often wraps around itself. Players familiar with FromSoftware's Souls games will be right at home in Gros Caillou, but newcomers might feel a little overwhelmed.

The path to Gros Caillou is broken into segments that require players to complete certain tasks in order to open their paths. The first one involves bringing water to a farmer in Gros Caillou.

First section of Gros Caillou - Bringing water to the farmer

Upon entering the first division of Les Invalides, head straight ahead, and activate the Vestal, which are the checkpoints in Steelrising. There are three paths ahead, one to the left, another to the right, and another one straight ahead. All of these, except the right one, will be inaccessible.

Naturally, players should head to the right, where they will encounter an Automat and two Panther Automats on the street. While basic Automats have been a common occurrence thus far in Steelrising, this will be the first time players encounter the Panther-type Automat. Fortunately, the latter isn't particularly tough since they stagger quite easily and, as such, can be killed without much hassle.

Next, players will need to take the left path, where there is a snake-bodied Automat hiding in the foliage. Players can easily dispatch it with a grenade. Here, they will also find a Water Flask, which will come in handy later.

Further ahead, players will encounter two more Panther Automats and a normal Automat, clearing them out will allow progression to an area with yet another snake-bodied Automat.

Progressing past the Automat, players will face a Lancer-type automaton, killing which will allow them to interact with a nearby citizen who will ask for water. Players will then need to hand them the water flask they found earlier, which completes the citizen's quest. This will allow progression to the main road.

Second section of Gros Caillou - The church and beyond

Back when exploring the left path, players will come across a graveyard, which should now be completely accessible after completing the first citizen quest. Venturing into the graveyard section of the map, they will come face-to-face with the first ball-and-chain Automat, which are fairly tough enemies.

Stocking up on explosive grenades is a good idea to deal with these enemies as they are quite susceptible to stagger. These machines can hit quite hard and require precise dodging skills to avoid getting hit by their spinning chain attacks.

Defeating these enemies is all about timing attacks and not getting greedy with multiple hits. The rogue automats are also quite vulnerable to frost, which players can use to their advantage.

Upon exiting the graveyard, they will encounter another one of these enemies, which will reward them with a treasure chest that contains the Grade 1 Critical Health Module.

To the left, there will be more ball-and-chain enemies along with a Panther Automat, dispatching both of them will reward players with the Fire Chain weapon.

Further ahead, they will encounter a giant fire along with a bunch of Automats guarding it. Before engaging with the machines, players should sneak around the perimeter, and open the gate that loops back to the Vestal. This will allow them to level up and make the necessary changes to their build.

Final area of Gros Caillou - The giant fire

Once players enter the area with giant fire, they will face a bunch of enemies including a Lancer-type Automat, a ball-and-chain Automat and a few regular ones.

Dispatching them will allow progression to the house on the left, where one will find a treasure chest that contains the Muskan set.

The next area will have players facing a few Panther Automats and a hidden Lancer Automat. After killing the machines in the area, they will need to take the farthest left path that houses a few more Panther Automats, a snake-bodies Automat and a gate that leads back to the Vestal.

After unlocking the gate, players need to head straight and then take a right. Here, they will face two ball-and-chain Automats, which will allow them to pick up a Module key near a downed Automat in the area. Further ahead, players will come across the workshop gate, which is the natural path of progression. It can be accessed via a makeshift bridge right across the workshop.

However, before entering the workshop, players should turn around and head towards the path opposite the gate, which leads to two snake-bodied Automats. Disposing them will provide a treasure chest that contains the Grade 2 Efficient Charging Module.

After looting the treasure, players should head back and hop over the gate to make their way into the Esplanade des Invalides. Here, they will need to tackle four ball-and-chain Automats. Thankfully, the enemies are quite far apart, allowing players to pick them up one-by-one.

After dispatching all the enemies in the area, one can unlock the door that leads back to Gros Caillou, allowing them to finally enter the workshop and get the Diane armor. This also marks the conclusion of the first section of Les Invalides, the Gros Caillou in Steelrising.

