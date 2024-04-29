Stellar Blade accessibility settings explored

While Stellar Blade might look a lot like a Souls-like title, with some of its core gameplay elements being heavily influenced by FromSoftware's iconic Dark Souls Trilogy, it's far from being such an experience. Instead, Shift Up's latest title is an action-adventure/role-playing game that aims to appeal to a wide range of players with various skill ceilings.

Stellar Blade comes packed with plenty of accessibility options, making it one of the most accessible action games out there, right alongside the likes of Devil May Cry 5, Nier: Automata, and Elden Ring. Like any other PlayStation-exclusive title, Shift Up's latest title features options like QTE Auto Success, Colorblind Preset, and more.

Here's a look at all the Stellar Blade accessibility settings, and how they affect moment-to-moment gameplay and action.

All Stellar Blade accessibility settings explained

While not on the same level as Naughty Dog or other first-party legacy studios like Santa Monica, Guerrilla, or Insomniac Games, the accessibility options in Shift Up's game are enough to make it easy to pick up and play for a wide range of players. The accessibility options here are quite similar to some of the third-party titles like Assassin's Creed, and Resident Evil.

Here's a rundown of all the accessibility options in Stellar Blade:

Always Display Center Point: Auto-focuses at the center of the display upon moving the camera.

Auto-focuses at the center of the display upon moving the camera. Motion Blur: Enables or disables camera motion blur.

Camera Shake: Enables or disables Camera Shake

Enables or disables Camera Shake Camera Auto Rotation: Enables or disables camera auto-rotation.

HUD Size: Allows resizing of HUD elements.

Allows resizing of HUD elements. HUD Background: Allows HUD with a transparent or opaque background.

Colorblind Preset: Multiple colorblind presets.

Multiple colorblind presets. Subtitle Size: Allows resizing of subtitles.

Subtitle Background: Allows adding transparent or opaque background to subtitles.

Allows adding transparent or opaque background to subtitles. High-contrast: Enables high-contrast texts and visuals.

Vertical Aim Sensitivity: Allows increasing or decreasing vertical aim sensitivity.

Allows increasing or decreasing vertical aim sensitivity. Horizontal Aim Sensitivity: Allows increasing or decreasing horizontal aim sensitivity.

Horizontal Aim Sensitivity: Allows increasing or decreasing horizontal aim sensitivity.

Enables flipping the camera in the opposite direction upon pressing a single button. Camera Auto Rotation: Enables camera auto-rotation.

Vibration: Enables or disables controller vibration.

Enables or disables controller vibration. Ranged Aim Correction: Allows ranged aim correction, i.e., thumbstick drift compensation.

QTE Auto Success: Enables auto-completion of QTEs.

Enables auto-completion of QTEs. Auto lock-on when attacking: Auto locks to enemy or bosses upon attacking.

Fishing Controls Replacement: Allows customizing fishing controls.

These are all the accessibility options you will find in Shift Up's latest action RPG. Stellar Blade also features multiple difficulty presets, letting players choose between Story and Normal modes on their first playthrough. For subsequent playthroughs and New Game+, there's also the Hard mode, with new exclusive rewards.