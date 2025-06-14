Stellar Blade: Mann boss fight walkthrough

The Mann boss fight in Stellar Blade isn’t part of the main story — you won’t face him during your first playthrough. Instead, he’s a secret post-game challenge only available after the credits roll. With the title's PC version now live on Steam and the Epic Games store, even more players can experience these cinematic showdowns firsthand, including this hidden brawl with Mann.

Here is a guide to take down the Mann boss in the game.

Note: The article reflects the writer's view; as a result, gameplay may vary.

How to beat Mann boss in Stellar Blade

The boss leaps backwards and quickly fires a shot; be ready to dodge as soon as you see him move (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

You can only fight Mann after finishing the game. Once you’ve seen the credits, go back to the title screen and open the Boss Challenge mode. Mann will now appear as one of the available bosses. You don’t need to start New Game Plus or meet any extra conditions — just finish the main story once, and he’s unlocked.

Let's get over the key details to beat Mann boss in Stellar Blade.

Mann is one of the tougher fights in the Boss Challenge. He opens up with his swords and long gun and usually throws out a long-range sword swing first. That move’s got a big wind-up, so if you’re used to perfect parries, it’s a good chance to build up Beta energy. But, before he gets aggressive and tries that jump charge, shoot him with an Explosive Shell to get an early edge.

He’ll start mixing in split sword attacks after that — most of these can be parried well if you stay close. Up close, he goes for quick two- or three-hit combos but pauses between them, which gives you time to strike back or prep for another parry. Keep a Lingering Potion ready. You can heal safely if you manage to back off just a bit during these gaps.

Duel with Mann boss (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Once you knock off about a fifth of his health, he summons a hammer-spear hybrid weapon from above — and yes, the worst part is that all the HP you took off earlier comes right back (only the lower health bars). So, you’re starting fresh from there.

At this point, his attacks get a lot trickier. If you keep nailing Perfect Blocks , it throws him off balance. Keep the deflects going, and he’ll stagger. That’s your window to trigger a Retribution attack for serious damage. Just watch out — Mann throws in Fatal Attacks during this phase, including a big grab and some huge AoE swings. These can’t be blocked, so try to Blink to avoid them completely.

, it throws him off balance. Keep the deflects going, and he’ll stagger. That’s your window to trigger a attack for serious damage. Just watch out — Mann throws in during this phase, including a big grab and some huge AoE swings. These can’t be blocked, so try to Blink to avoid them completely. Don’t forget to keep the Rechargeable Tumbler equipped. It’s a lifesaver for topping off Eve’s health while managing cooldowns between attacks.

equipped. It’s a lifesaver for topping off Eve’s health while managing cooldowns between attacks. Use Overdrive to boost your offence once you get a rhythm going. And when he closes in too fast, trigger Repulse — Eve teleports behind him, lands a counter, and it gives you some Burst Energy if you’ve timed a Blink just before.

to boost your offence once you get a rhythm going. And when he closes in too fast, trigger — Eve teleports behind him, lands a counter, and it gives you some if you’ve timed a Blink just before. Honestly, in this fight, staying close and parrying is your safest play. Most of his melee attacks, even the hammer swings, can be parried.

Try to save Tachy Mode for the final part of the fight. When he’s down to his last bit of health, Mann uses a large sword attack that covers the entire area. It’s difficult to avoid, so using Tachy Mode gives you more safety to finish him off.

Beating the Mann boss rewards you with a special Nano Suit for Eve.

That concludes our guide for taking down the Mann boss in Stellar Blade.

