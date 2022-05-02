"Stop letting these charlatans sell you a broken/unfinished game": Battlefield 2042 player asks others to refrain from microtransactions

Battlefield 2042's fling with microtransactions seems to have once again raised an issue with its player base. The next chapter of the Battlefield series received an extremely poor reception from fans. This has led to EA and DICE trying to rectify the game with more work.

However, the implementation of microtransactions has players speaking up against the practice. With leaks of more items coming to the game in the near future, the community has reacted against the inclusion of microtransactions:

Implementing microtransactions in fully-priced games is never a great idea, especially if the game's reception is as poor as that of Battlefield 2042. The game's problems haven't been limited to bugs, and several promised features (like new seasonal content) have been missing.

Some fans feel that new systems like the specialists are nothing but a veil to encourage players to invest more in microtransactions. It has reached a tipping point, and players are now asking one another to avoid investing in microtransactions.

The Battlefield 2042 community reacts to leaks of more microtransactions

Earlier on May 1, Reddit user u/SharkBite9204 posted about the leaks of several microtransactions. Most of it has come from reliable leaker Temporyal, which indicates that at least some of it will likely be implemented. The Redditor believes that the community should not give any more money to EA and DICE, who are yet to deliver the seasonal content.

SharkBite has found support from other players of the game as well. Even those who enjoy playing Battlefield 2042 agreed with them. They stated that although they belong to the small minority that enjoys the game, they strongly believe that nobody should encourage microtransactions.

Some players don't want to spend any money based on DICE's poor implementation of features in Battlefield 2042. Things like voice chat have only been added recently, and this feature should have been there from the very beginning. This has led to one player getting so frustrated that they don't want to spend a single penny on the game.

For some, the new microtransactions coming to the game will no longer be a problem. It just so happens that they have already uninstalled the game and won't be playing it again.

Some feel that it will be impossible for EA to make any more money given how much the player count has fallen. Their assumption is that the game will likely be shelved like Battlefield V. Interestingly, the latter has seen a resurgence of late with player count going up.

One user disagreed with the main post and said that they would never dictate what others should do with their money.

For one Redditor, purchasing cosmetics with real-life money in any video game is a luxury they avoid.

Some believe that Battlefield 2042 shouldn't even have an in-game store.

It's unclear what kinds of microtransactions will eventually be included in Battlefield 2042. The majority of the player base already seems against the idea, and it will be interesting to see their reactions if microtransactions ultimately make their way to the game.

However, a bigger problem for DICE will be the fact that it could lose even more of its player base. The game recently received a small boost to its otherwise dwindling player count with update 4.0. However, the potential arrival of microtransactions could be the final nail in the coffin.

Edited by Siddharth Satish