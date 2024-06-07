Streamer showcases the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant

An FPS content creator Gecko Presents has recently unveiled the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant. Equipping this incredible loadout will help players in the quest to demolish enemies from a very close range. Regardless of the weapon the opponent is using, this loadout will ensure victory if players can master their movements. Moreover, with the addition of certain attachments, they can move even faster compared to other weapons in their hands.
Having said that, this article will explore the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant alongside its necessary attachments. Moreover, it’ll shed some light on numerous pros and cons of the loadout.
Fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant
Here’s a detailed list of all the attachments to build the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant:
- Barrel: Lightweight
- Front Rail: Superlight
- Magazine: Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw
- Stock: Lightweight
Attaching the Lightweight Barrel to the MP7 will massively enhance the ADS and movement speed of the weapon. Meanwhile, it will decrease the overall range of the weapon.
Pair it with the Superlight Front rail and Quick Draw rear grip, it’ll immensely increase the ADS speed of the weapon. Furthermore, if we analyze the individual scenario, besides enhancing the ADS speed, the Superlight Front Rail will also positively impact the movement speed. On the other hand, the Quick Draw rear grip will increase the Sprint shoot time.
The Fast Mag magazine will increase the number of bullets by five alongside a faster reload speed. Lastly, the Lightweight Stock positively impacts the ADS walking speed by 20% alongside the movement speed.
Pros & cons of the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant
Below are the pros and cons of the MP7 loadout in XDefiant:
Best alternative to MP7 in XDefiant
If the MP7 SMG in XDefiant isn’t up to the taste, opt for the MP5A2 SMG. Players who prefer slight control over their SMG while taking close or mid-range fights can go for this weapon over the MP7 loadout in XDefiant.
