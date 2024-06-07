Streamer showcases the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant

An FPS content creator Gecko Presents has recently unveiled the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant. Equipping this incredible loadout will help players in the quest to demolish enemies from a very close range. Regardless of the weapon the opponent is using, this loadout will ensure victory if players can master their movements. Moreover, with the addition of certain attachments, they can move even faster compared to other weapons in their hands.

Having said that, this article will explore the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant alongside its necessary attachments. Moreover, it’ll shed some light on numerous pros and cons of the loadout.

Fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant

The fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant (Image via YouTube/@Gecko Presents)

Here’s a detailed list of all the attachments to build the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant:

Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Lightweight

Attaching the Lightweight Barrel to the MP7 will massively enhance the ADS and movement speed of the weapon. Meanwhile, it will decrease the overall range of the weapon.

Pair it with the Superlight Front rail and Quick Draw rear grip, it’ll immensely increase the ADS speed of the weapon. Furthermore, if we analyze the individual scenario, besides enhancing the ADS speed, the Superlight Front Rail will also positively impact the movement speed. On the other hand, the Quick Draw rear grip will increase the Sprint shoot time.

The Fast Mag magazine will increase the number of bullets by five alongside a faster reload speed. Lastly, the Lightweight Stock positively impacts the ADS walking speed by 20% alongside the movement speed.

Pros & cons of the fastest MP7 loadout in XDefiant

Below are the pros and cons of the MP7 loadout in XDefiant:

Pros Cons Help players shred enemies within a very close range. Players might face a hard time controlling the recoil Players can move faster with it Due to its high rate of fire, the bullets will drain faster

Best alternative to MP7 in XDefiant

MP5A2 is another alternative for MP7 SMG in XDefiant. (Image via Ubisoft)

If the MP7 SMG in XDefiant isn’t up to the taste, opt for the MP5A2 SMG. Players who prefer slight control over their SMG while taking close or mid-range fights can go for this weapon over the MP7 loadout in XDefiant.

