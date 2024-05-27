Equipping the best loadout for DedSec in XDefiant will surely shred some enemies in the arena alongside disabling enemy abilities with certain perks. Despite being considered a niche faction, its unique abilities can help players dominate the arena. Players should focus on their utility management while playing this faction derived from Watch Dogs 2. Unlike other factions, they’re used to countering the opponent’s abilities. Players must take a tactical approach while playing this game.
Moreover, Dedsec’s unique passive allows them to regenerate certain abilities faster, which is why players must use Dedsec’s ability carefully to fully dominate the arena.
This article will explore the best loadout for DedSec in XDefiant, including all sorts of primary weapons.
What is the best AR loadout for DedSec in XDefiant?
Inflicting significant damage regardless of the range should be the key for Dedsec to win any match in XDefiant. Among numerous ARs offered by the developers, the ACR assault rifle suits Dedsec the best.
With lesser recoil than this season’s meta gun AK-47, players can rely on this weapon to perform well. Hence, whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer in the FPS scene, you must opt for this weapon for the best experience
We highly recommend readers use the following loadout to get the best results inside the online arena:
Recommended loadout
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Barrel: Rapid Fire
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Optics: Reflex
- Stock: Removed Stock
Best SMG loadout for DedSec in XDefiant
The MP7 is the perfect pick for DedSec users who like to take close-vicinity battles inside the XDefiant maps. As it offers one of the best fire rates, and lowest TTKs among other weapons, players can showcase a stellar performance in close quarters.
The other SMGs (P90 and MP5A2) in this segment are easily outshined by MP7. We recommend players use the following loadout to achieve easy wins with this SMG.
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: Lightweight
- Front Rail: PEQ-15 Laser
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip
- Stock: Padded Stock
Best Sniper loadout for DedSec in XDefiant
The Tac-50 became the meta-weapon of the current patch of XDefiant. This sniper can one-shot throughout the map. Moreover, it can wall-bang opponents, making it impossible for them to take cover behind wooden and soft spots.
Using these attachments will give you the best results in-game:
Recommended loadout
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Barrel: Recon Barrel
- Optics: Sniper Scope (12x)
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Lightweight Stock
Best Shotgun loadout for DedSec in XDefiant
A shotgun isn’t the ideal weapon for the DedSec faction. However, if players want to showcase their mechanical skills at a very close range, they must opt for the Double-barrel shotgun. The right set of attachments will ensure your win in the erratic landscape of XDefiant maps.
Here is the recommended Double barrel loadout for the Dedsec faction in XDefiant:
Recommended loadout
- Stock: Lightweight Stock
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
