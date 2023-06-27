Street Fighter 6 Lily complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Street Fighter 6's Lily might not be considered high-tier by everyone in the community, but she packs a punch. This new character features some very familiar moves for fans of the franchise. In fact, many of these moves belonged to T. Hawk. She brings a unique flavor alongside familiar techniques from the Condor Spire to the Mexican Typhoon.

This combo guide, however, is very much a work in progress. As more tech is discovered for Street Fighter 6's Lily, we'll update this and add more to this powerhouse's growing list of combos.

Lily combo guide for Street Fighter 6

Note: Condor Spire (QCF.K), Condor Dive (PP - Air), and Tomahawk Buster (DP.P) are all enhanced by Condor Wind Stocks. Lily can gather up to 3 stocks by using COndor Wind (QCB.P).

1) Basic/BnB combos for Lily in Street Fighter 6

c.LP > c.LP > c.LP XX DP.HP (Opponent standing only)

MIR at VesperArcade has useful combos and tech for the club-wielding Lily in Street Fighter 6. She has some pretty easy combos, like canceling that third crouching Light into the Heavy Tomahawk Buster.

MK/c.MK XX QCF.LK

Whether you use Medium Kick or Crouching Medium Kick, you easily cancel it into your Light Condor Spire. It doesn't feel like Lily has a lot of Medium combos for her basics in Street Fighter 6. You can, however, cancel her crouching Med kick into her Level 1 Super.

Back.HP > LK > c.LK XX QCF.MK*

Lily's Back Heavy Punch is a really strong option for the diminutive fighter. From there, you Light, crouching light, and cancel into the Condor Spire. The asterisk denotes that you can improve it with Wind Stocks.

2) Modern combos for Lily in Street Fighter 6

DI > Heavy > Forward.Special [Enhanced] Down.Special [Air] [Enhanced]

OneStep, a known YouTuber who creates fighting game content, had a few fun, easy, fun combos you can perform in the Modern Control scheme with Lily. She's a character that benefits from this moveset, so it's not a surprise. Simple and to the point, you catch someone with Drive Impact, Heavy attack, and the Rising Tomahawk into the Condor Dive.

DI > Back.Heavy > Back.Special [Enhanced] > Forward.Special [Enhanced] Down.Special [Air] [Enhanced] > Super

This is the combo if you've got someone in the corner and want to show off. It will put you in burnout in Street Fighter 6, but this will deal tons of damage and potentially secure you the win. It's similar to the above combo, with more damage, thanks to the Super.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos for Lily

DI > Back.HP XX QCB.PP > DP.MP*

When using Drive Impact, you will use Back Heavy Punch on almost all of them as an ideal setup. You can do a lot with this setup. This one goes to EX Condor Wind into a Tomahawk Buster (which can be enhanced with Wind Stocks).

DI > Back.HP XX QCF.HK* > Level 1 Super

Same setup here, but you cancel into the Condor Spire (enhanced with Wind Stocks) and slam them with a Level 1 Super right at the end. It's plenty of damage and keeps you in a strong position to wrap up a match.

DR MK > LP XX QCF.MK*

This will be easy damage if you're good at Instant Drive Rush. You also want some Wind Stocks for this Street Fighter 6 combo. You'll cancel that Light Kick into the Medium Condor Dive - enhanced, thanks to the Wind.

4) Punish Counter, Whiff Punish, and Counter-Hit combos in Street Fighter 6

LP PC > c.HP XX QCB.MP

A nice, simple Punish Combo, you crouch into Heavy Punch, and before that wraps up, a Condor Wind with Medium Punch. While the damage isn't stunning, it does build Wind Stocks, which you can use later.

MK PC > LP XX QCF.MK*

Speaking of Wind Stocks, this combo uses one. From the Medium Kick punish, you cancel a Light Punch into a Medium Condor Spire (enhanced with Wind).

HP PC > 360.HP

Sometimes, Punish Combos are incredibly simple. One special we overlook here is her command grab (360.HP). Since there are ways to shortcut those inputs, it's more viable than ever. Once you have hit confirm on the Heavy Punch, just smash that command grab.

This combo guide is a work in progress. If you'd like to contribute to it, please reach out via my Twitter with a video and notation, and I'll be glad to add it.

Poll : 0 votes