Super Mario Bros. Wonder W6 Special Course: How to unlock, rewards, and more

The Super Mario franchise has added another game to its collection with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This new installment is a modern take on the classic 2D platformer games that drew in millions of fans from across the world. The latest offering successfully weaves the well-loved elements from the old-school classics and the modern visuals of the 21st century together.

The game features several new pieces of content for players to explore, including nine Special World Courses. Each requires a unique way to unlock, with some requiring you to locate hidden pathways. If you're looking to access the Special Course on World 6, here's what you need to do.

How to unlock Super Mario Bros. Wonder W6 Special Course

To unlock the W6 Special Course, you need to go to the deepest part of the World 6 and explore every inch of the Deep Magma Bog. You have to collect every single Wonder Seed that is present (a total of 25).

Deep Magma Bog Special Course entrance (Image via Nintendo)

It's common to be short of two Wonder Seeds after completing all the levels, but what you can do is head to Where the Rrrumbase Rule. Before doing so, remember to equip the Drill power-up as this will come in handy in your next endeavor.

Upon reaching the location, you can follow the course until you reach the point shown in the image above. Drill into the ceiling next to the pipes and follow the path to the right.

You should reach a crack in the wall that you need to go through to locate another exit. This reward for completing this Super Mario Bros. Wonder challenge is one Wonder Seed. The next one will be automatically unlocked, and here's where you can get the other seed.

Jet Run 2 Challenge in Deep Magma Bog (Image via Nintendo)

Once you complete all the challenges (Jet Run II, Invisibility II, and Spring Feet II), you will unlock the entrance to the Special Course.

Special Course in Deep Magma Bog (Image via Nintendo)

The rewards for completing the Special Courses are two Wonder Seeds and three Flower Coins.

All courses in World 6 in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Deep Magma Bogs courses (Image via Nintendo)

The Deep Magma Bog features many courses that players can complete:

Where the RRumbas Rule Raarghs in the Ruins Deep Magma Bog Flying Battleship Hot-Hot-Hot! Wavy Ride Through the Magma Tube Pull, Turn, Burn Deep Magma Bog Palace Magma Flare-Up Dragon Boneyard

Completing these courses grants you Wonder Seeds and Flower Coins.

Launched on October 20, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is currently live on the Nintendo Switch. Dive into this article if you need more related guides.