Support Character Tier List for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

In Honkai Star Rail, players will have a great edge if they have the strongest units on their squad, but they require enormous backup to defeat the worst enemies. There are plenty of F2P support characters in-game, but few of them are beyond the limited banners, which are exclusives. However, players might benefit greatly from having even one support unit in a party of four.

A tier list for Support characters in Honkai Star Rail is presented in this article. Remember that this list isn't intended to be a challenge to anyone's favorite unit because even the most regular Supporting characters have the power to change the course of a fight.

Disclaimer: This article is opinion-based and only expresses the writer's viewpoint.

Honkai Star Rail support-tier list for September

Support Character tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

All supporting characters that have been published up until September 2023 are included in this tier list. It should be emphasized that lower-tier characters on the list are not completely useless.

SS+ tier

Luocha, a foreign trader who came from beyond the sea (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to providing teammates with healing and DPS buffs, characters in the SS+ tier are among the greatest. Most of them are F2P and easily earned from the permanent banner, while some are limited to those exclusive banners, so make sure enough Stellar jade is saved.

The characters present in the SS+ tier are as follows:

Luocha - Considered the best healer currently in the game (v1.3)

Silverwolf - Can inflict weakness (bug) on enemies based on ally elements.

Characters mentioned above are overpowered with little investment, and while working in a party of four, they can clear any end-game activities.

S-tier

Bailu, High Elder of the Vidyadhara (Image via HoYoverse)

Units in the S tier can still easily demonstrate their value despite the fact that it does not have the strongest characters in Honkai Star Rail. When armed with perfect Lightcones and ideal stats, S-tier characters can outperform SS+ characters.

The characters present in the S tier are as follows:

Bailu - Only character who can revive an ally

Bronya - ATK and Crit booster for the team, she can forward the action of an ally by 100%.

Tingyun - Damage buffer and energy regenerator

Bailu is the only healer in-game who can resurrect a fallen ally while Bronya can buff party members with ATK and Crit rate boost. Tingyun, on the other hand, can ATK boost as well as regenerate energy for her allies. Each character in this tier is a powerful and great pick to clear any end-game activities like Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall.

A-tier

Yukong, Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Characters in A-tier do need a good amount of investment in resources and Lightcone to stand out among the other support characters.

The characters present in the A tier are as follows:

Pela - best DEF-shredding character in-game

Yukong - Increases ally party CRIT rate, damage, ATK stat, and powerful single target burst damage

Sampo - One of the best DoT enablers in-game.

With a strong team composition, characters in this tier are solid and excel on the battlefield, but they do struggle while playing by themselves.

B-tier

Asta, lead astronomer of Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

The power creep problem in Honkai Star Rail is the only reason these support characters are placed in the B tier. The characters in this tier have been overshadowed by others who excel in the same field.

The characters present in the B tier are as follows:

Natasha - F2P healer who can be achieved in-game while progressing the trailblazer story.

Asta - Toughness break and ATK booster.

Due to the importance of the characters in tiers above them, each one in this tier demands an abnormally significant amount of investment and Eidolon.

This concludes our tier list of the best Support characters to invest in the Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.