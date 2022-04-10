"I didn't want to plaster my name on it": Sykkuno explains the thought process behind his subtle hoodie design

Twitch streamer and Offline TV star Sykkuno finally talked about his merch and what goes behind his subtle yet classy hoodie design. In the cutest way possible, Sykkuno announced the drop date with a professional photoshoot of Offline Tv members.

From "YouTube Queen" Valkyrae to Pokimane to Disguised Toast, some of the most prominent faces in the streaming industry have supported his merchandise in their own style. And finally, after a series of delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, the merch is nearly here.

However, unlike most of the merch, his hoodies and other clothing items don't have his name or initials imprinted on them, making them a bit classy yet unique at the same time. And that's precisely what the streamer explained in his recent stream.

Highlighting the key features of his merchandise and giving insights on the in-demand hoodie, the Twitch streamer notes:

"I don't want to plaster my name on it."

Sykkuno talked about his subtle yet classy hoodie design

As fans might already know, a lot goes behind launching a successful merchandise. From strategy to design to execution to final marketing, a successful merch needs perfection with every step.

Fortunately for Sykkuno, the marketing game is pretty much on point with all the influencers and popular streamers of Offline TV already promoting the clothing line on their social media handles.

Speaking about his entire experience of launching his first ever merch, he notes:

"First of all, I'm gonna say, the t-shirt and scarf pretty much Lilly did all that. I had the most input on the hoodie, so that's what I'll probably talk about the most."

Furthermore, the streamer even shared his initial plans for the hoodie and how he wanted to keep it minimal yet classy at the same time. He also highlighted the fact that he did not want to plaster his name on it and just wanted something unique that everyone would feel comfortable wearing.

He continued:

"Let me tell you guys what my plan was with the hoodie. So like, I think basically this is what I was thinking guys. And I hope this doesn't come off as offensive but you guys have for sure seen a lot of people's merch where it's like it has their name all over it. A lot of my friends do this and there is nothing wrong with it."

He went on to say:

"I kind of want to do something a little different and not as you know stand-outy sort of. So the first thing I did was just go green because everyone does black hoodie or white hoodie."

Furthermore, the Twitch streamer even revealed that he wanted to try out something new and different for his merch. He wanted to go for something really simple to suit everyone's taste and then build his way up. But he did add some small details to it, making it a bit more than just the usual green-star hoodie.

Streamers in Sykkuno's merch (Image via- merch site/Sykkuno.shop)

This includes a glow-in-the-dark design in the right hand section of the hoodie, making it something everyone would absolutely love to have in their wardrobe someday.

Fans are extremely hyped up for the official launch of the merch

Surprisingly, the merch is getting unexpected attention from fans. The charming yet classy picture of all the popular streamers modeling together is already making the rounds on the internet.

Jack @JackSamson_020 @Sykkuno I have been waiting for year this merchandise let's go I have been waiting for year this merchandiselet's go @Sykkuno 😀🙌🍷 I have been waiting for year this merchandise 😀🙌🍷 let's go

With all this in mind, it seems like Sykkuno's merch and especially the hoodie is already a big hit even before the launch. Fans are absolutely ecstatic about the sudden merch reveal and how stunning and visually pleasing the photoshoot is. The merch is all set to launch next Friday, April 15, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul