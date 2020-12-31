SypherPK breaks Fortnite with a new glitch that lets players stay in the air forever

Everyone who plays Fortnite, knows who SypherPK is.

He's one of the most famous content creators that Fornite has, and he's pioneered the "How to Win" series on YouTube with respect to the game.

SypherPK breaks Fortnite using a glitch

In a recent stream with his younger brother JuniorPK, SypherPK exploited a small glitch in Fortnite which involved a shotgun and a jetpack. Throughout the entire video, SypherPK is seen building up to a good height and then launching himself in air using a shockwave grenade. He then uses the jetpack to fly about, occasionally using the shotgun to push him back into the air.

That's not how its supposed to work, because shotguns can't really provide that much of a thrust to push back a human body into the air against gravity. But then again, this is Fortnite that he's doing it in, and in Fortnite, physics is like Schrodinger's cat. It exists until it doesn't exist anymore.

SypherPK is very popular in the Fortnite community and that too for the right reasons. Very recently he gave away a good amount of V-bucks to random players he teamed up with in Fortnite.

This isn't the first time a glitch has been spotted in Fortnite. Season 5 of the game has been full of glitches from the day it launched. Although most of those glitches are XP related and do ease up the burden that players have when it comes to grinding for XP in Fortnite, none of them have been game breaking until now.

It's very easy to master this combo as shown in the first video, provided the viewers pay attention. Having said that, glitches are all fun and games till they're used as an unfair advantage in game.

Multiplayer games are meant to be enjoyed with others on an equal footing, so it's not advisable to exploit any glitches which may be detrimental to the experience other players have in the game.