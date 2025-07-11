T1 vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Lower Bracket Final of the League of Legends MSI 2025 will see T1 vs Anyone's Legend on July 11, 2025. The winner of this LCK vs LPL battle advances to the final Grand Final, where it will compete against Gen.G for the Mid-Season International trophy. Notably, the series will be conducted using LoL patch 25.13, and in a best-of-five, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding T1 and Anyone's Legend's (AL) recent performances ahead of their League of Legends MSI Bracket Stage showdown on July 11, 2025.

T1 vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final: Who will reach the Grand Final to face Gen.G?

T1 has secured victory in two of the last LoL Worlds championships (2023 and 2024), yet it narrowly missed clinching the MSI title in recent years. For context, the team has placed second, third, and third in the MSI over the past three years.

Once again, T1 is in a similar position this year. If the team prevails, it will advance to the Grand Final to compete against Gen.G; conversely, a defeat would result in yet another third-place finish.

After a bittersweet LCK split, T1 gradually improved its gameplay and asserted dominance in the MSI Bracket Stage, achieving two significant victories against CFO and BLG.

Following that, in a back-and-forth series, T1 lost 2-3 to its regional rival, Gen.G, in the Upper Bracket Final. However, the team's synergy and fighting capabilities remain robust. If the players perform at their best and the draft strategies prove effective, T1 stands in a favorable position to secure victory in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, the MSI 2025 represents the debut qualification of Anyone's Legend for an international event in League of Legends esports. However, this LPL first seed is performing exceptionally well and is being considered as one of the favorites to win the trophy.

By pushing Gen.G to a Silver Scrapes (lost 2-3 in the end) and dismantling teams such as CFO and BLG, AL demonstrated remarkable resilience in team fights, showcasing the exceptional synergy among its players.

Notably, the team's 25-year-old South Korean Jungler, Tarzan, is currently in the form of his life. His potential to carry games, coupled with well-timed rotations across the Rift and significant contributions to objective control, has been monumental. His battle against T1's Jungler Oner should be a sight to behold.

Prediction: T1 3 - 2 Anyone's Legend

T1 vs Anyone's Legend: Head-to-head

This will be the first time T1 and AL face off in an official LoL esports event.

Previous results

T1 lost its previous series 2-3 against Gen.G in the MSI 2025 Upper Bracket Final.

On the other hand, AL won its previous series 3-0 against LPL's Bilibili Gaming in the MSI Lower Bracket.

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017)

: Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017) ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Anyone's Legend

Top : Flandre

: Flandre Jungle : Tarzan

: Tarzan Mid : Shanks

: Shanks ADC : Hope

: Hope Support: Kael

How to watch T1 vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final

Here are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs AL series:

PT : July 11, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 11, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 12, 2025, at 2 am

: July 12, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 12, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 12, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 12, 2025, at 8 am

: July 12, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 12, 2025, at 9 am

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

