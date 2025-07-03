T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The first round of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage features T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO) on July 3, 2025. The series will use the LoL patch 25.13 and be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format. The winner will advance to the upper bracket Round 2 to face the victor between Bilibili Gaming and KOI, while the loser will fall to the lower bracket.
This article highlights T1 and CFO's recent performances ahead of their MSI showdown on July 3, 2025.
T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Can T1 dominate the series?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
T1 qualified for the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage as LCK's second seed. However, the journey to its qualification was spectacular, as the team was in a precarious spot during the regional split.
With several disappointing losses and individuals not performing at their best, no one expected T1 to win the two crucial matches in the Road to MSI event. The team obliterated KT Rolster and, arguably, the second-best team of that time, Hanwha Life Esports, to qualify for MSI.
The primary reason behind T1's recent success has been the Toplaner Doran. While struggling in the early part of the season, he demonstrated great resilience and carried the team to victory against KT and HLE. Furthermore, the Botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria was also impeccable.
Meanwhile, the LCP champion CTBC Flying Oyster asserted its dominance within the regional scene, concluding the split without a single defeat. With prominent figures such as JunJia and HongQ, among others, the team is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.
Moreover, predicting the movements of certain underdog teams regarding the LoL meta can be quite challenging. CFO's dynamic champion pool and unorthodox play style have the potential to surprise the most elite teams, even T1, if they are not careful enough.
Prediction: T1 3 - 0 CTBC Flying Oyster
T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster: Head-to-head
This will be the first time T1 and CFO face off in an official LoL esports event.
Previous results
T1 won its previous series against Hanwha Life Esports 3-0 in the Road to MSI event.
CFO's last match was against GAM Esports in the LCP 2025 Mid-Season Grand Final, where it won the series 3-2.
Also read: All English broadcast talent at League of Legends MSI 2025
Rosters
G2
- Top: Doran
- Jungle: Oner
- Mid: Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017)
- ADC: Gumayusi
- Support: Keria
CFO
- Top: Rest
- Jungle: JunJia
- Mid: HongQ
- ADC: Doggo
- Support: Kaiwing
How to watch T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage
Here are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster series:
- PT: July 3, 2025, at 5 pm
- CET: July 4, 2025, at 2 am
- IST: July 4, 2025, at 5:30 am
- Beijing CST: July 4, 2025, at 8 am
- KST: July 4, 2025, at 9 am
If the earlier series of the day between BLG and KOI concludes quickly, the T1 vs CFO match will start before the scheduled time.
To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:
- Twitch: Riot Games
- YouTube: LoL Esports
- LoLEsports.com: LoL Esports
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.