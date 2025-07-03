T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The first round of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage features T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO) on July 3, 2025. The series will use the LoL patch 25.13 and be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format. The winner will advance to the upper bracket Round 2 to face the victor between Bilibili Gaming and KOI, while the loser will fall to the lower bracket.

Ad

This article highlights T1 and CFO's recent performances ahead of their MSI showdown on July 3, 2025.

T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Can T1 dominate the series?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

T1 qualified for the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage as LCK's second seed. However, the journey to its qualification was spectacular, as the team was in a precarious spot during the regional split.

With several disappointing losses and individuals not performing at their best, no one expected T1 to win the two crucial matches in the Road to MSI event. The team obliterated KT Rolster and, arguably, the second-best team of that time, Hanwha Life Esports, to qualify for MSI.

Ad

The primary reason behind T1's recent success has been the Toplaner Doran. While struggling in the early part of the season, he demonstrated great resilience and carried the team to victory against KT and HLE. Furthermore, the Botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria was also impeccable.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the LCP champion CTBC Flying Oyster asserted its dominance within the regional scene, concluding the split without a single defeat. With prominent figures such as JunJia and HongQ, among others, the team is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Moreover, predicting the movements of certain underdog teams regarding the LoL meta can be quite challenging. CFO's dynamic champion pool and unorthodox play style have the potential to surprise the most elite teams, even T1, if they are not careful enough.

Ad

Prediction: T1 3 - 0 CTBC Flying Oyster

T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster: Head-to-head

This will be the first time T1 and CFO face off in an official LoL esports event.

Previous results

T1 won its previous series against Hanwha Life Esports 3-0 in the Road to MSI event.

CFO's last match was against GAM Esports in the LCP 2025 Mid-Season Grand Final, where it won the series 3-2.

Also read: All English broadcast talent at League of Legends MSI 2025

Ad

Rosters

G2

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017)

: Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017) ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

CFO

Top : Rest

: Rest Jungle : JunJia

: JunJia Mid : HongQ

: HongQ ADC : Doggo

: Doggo Support: Kaiwing

How to watch T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Ad

Here are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs CTBC Flying Oyster series:

PT : July 3, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 3, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 4, 2025, at 2 am

: July 4, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 4, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 4, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 4, 2025, at 8 am

: July 4, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 4, 2025, at 9 am

If the earlier series of the day between BLG and KOI concludes quickly, the T1 vs CFO match will start before the scheduled time.

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Ad

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.