T1 vs DAMWON KIA League of Legends Worlds 2021 semi-final: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first semi-final match at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is between T1 and DAMWON KIA.

Fans have been eagerly looking forward to this matchup at Worlds 2021. This is the game where the passing of the torch will take place between the Davids of the past and the Goliaths of the future. The fight to watch will be between Faker, considered the greatest of all time, and ShowMaker, regarded as the heir to the throne.

Marc @Caedrel @DanielDrakos 🥳



KKOMA VS FAKER FOR 4TH WORLDS TROPHY

FAKER VS SHOWMAKER

KHAN VS T1

FINALS REMATCH

WORLD CHAMPS VS MOST SUCCESSFUL ORG EVER IN LEAGUE

T1 VS DAENY

KHAN LAST DANCE



WHOS GONNA WIN ? IM CASTING T1 VS DAMWON WORLDS SEMIFINAL ON SATURDAY WITH @AzaelOfficial KKOMA VS FAKER FOR 4TH WORLDS TROPHYFAKER VS SHOWMAKERKHAN VS T1FINALS REMATCHWORLD CHAMPS VS MOST SUCCESSFUL ORG EVER IN LEAGUET1 VS DAENYKHAN LAST DANCEWHOS GONNA WIN ? IM CASTING T1 VS DAMWON WORLDS SEMIFINAL ON SATURDAY WITH @AzaelOfficial & @DanielDrakos 🥳KKOMA VS FAKER FOR 4TH WORLDS TROPHYFAKER VS SHOWMAKERKHAN VS T1FINALS REMATCHWORLD CHAMPS VS MOST SUCCESSFUL ORG EVER IN LEAGUET1 VS DAENYKHAN LAST DANCEWHOS GONNA WIN ?

Many feel that the winner of this game will most likely win the tournament as both teams have showcased peak play in League of Legends. Therefore, the stakes are high as it is not just a glory game but a platform to settle some scores.

Preview of T1 vs DAMWON KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Faker vs ShowMaker is set to be the prime matchup (Image via League of Legends)

Predictions

T1 was not a team that was projected to reach the semi-final stage. They were good, but not to the level at which everyone wanted them to be. Inconsistent gameplay accompanied by poor decision-making often led to games where they threw matches from advantageous positions.

However, the T1 at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is nothing like what fans witnessed during their time at the LCK. That T1 was inconsistent, but this T1 is a force to be reckoned with.

Gumayusi and Keria have established themselves as the best botlane in the world, while Faker has proven many times why he is regarded as the greatest of all time.

DAMWON KIA, on the other hand, has been undefeated at League of Legends Worlds 2021. They have been cut above every other team and have demolished their competition without any effort. In truth, DAMWON KIA has not faced a single challenge worth mentioning until this point.

The only weak point of the team is probably Ghost and Beryl in the botlane. However, no team has been able to exploit it due to the strong performances by ShowMaker, Canyon and Khan.

Overall, DAMWON KIA is still the more robust team primarily because of their coach Kkoma. Their drafting is stronger and therefore, DAMWON KIA should win this match with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

T1 and DAMWON KIA have a long history when it comes to professional League of Legends tournaments.

It all started with LCK spring promotion 2019, where the teams clashed twice. It was a consistent result as they shared one victory each. During the same year, they faced each other three more times in the LCK Summer Split. During their clashes, DAMWON KIA got the better of T1 twice.

LoL Esports @lolesports BREAK AN ERA / MAKE AN ERA BREAK AN ERA / MAKE AN ERA https://t.co/sP9To4d7Yz

In 2020, the teams faced each other five times during the spring split, Mid Season Cup, and the summer split of the LCK. Throughout these games, T1 won only once, while DAMWON KIA grabbed four victories.

They faced each other once again in 2021 during the spring and summer splits of the LCK. They had five face-offs once more when DAMWON KIA grabbed four victories, with T1 only managing one.

Therefore, they have had 15 encounters over the past three years and DAMWON KIA leads T1 11-4.

Streaming details

T1 vs DAMWON KIA will be live telecast on Riot Games' official Twitch channel and the League of Legends esports website. The match will take place on October 30, 2021.

Previous results

Previously T1 faced Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) during the quarter-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021. T1 won that match comfortably with a 3-0 scoreline.

DAMWON KIA faced LEC champions MAD Lions in the quarter-finals at League of Legends Worlds 2021. DAMWON KIA also had an easy 3-0 victory over the European powerhouse.

League of Legends rosters

DAMWON KIA

Kim “Khan” Dong-ha

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

T1

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win between T1 and DAMWON KIA? T1 DAMWON KIA 1 votes so far