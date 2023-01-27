T1 vs DPlus KIA League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first game on Day 9 of League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is set to be a clash between T1 and DPlus KIA. It is going to be one of a kind as both are the best teams in the LCK.

Apart from that, it is also a clash between players like Faker, Showmaker, Canyon, Oner, Gumayusi, Deft, and others. In short, this game is stacked when it comes to star power and no fan would be willing to miss it under any given scenario.

Both T1 and DPlus KIA are pretty much perfect at how they play League of Legends. Therefore, anything less than a super-intense game with a nail-biting finish will be a disappointment in the eyes of the fans.

Preview of T1 vs DPlus KIA at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

T1 had a really explosive start to League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. In fact, it is safe to say that T1 are pretty much making fun of their opponents with the kind of things they are doing.

Every player within this team is at their peak and the lineup has been running drafts that are well beyond others. Picks like Caitlyn supported by Keria are kind of unforgivable in the case of other rosters, but T1 is able to make it work and win games in a dominating fashion.

It seems like T1 has pretty much carried over the form that they established back during League of Legends LCK 2022 season. This year, the players are much more experienced and are looking to finally bring all those titles home that they missed by the finest of margins last year.

DPlus KIA, on the other hand, is looking like a completely new and rejuvinated team. It is safe to say that Showmaker and Canyon did not have it easy last year, especially with a very weak botlane and an off-form Nuguri in the toplane.

However, the introduction of Deft in the botlane and Canna in the toplane has completely changed the roster. In fact, it looks as if Deft has become even more energized as a player after winning League of Legends Worlds 2022.

So, the clash between T1 and DPlus KIA will come down to the wire and whoever makes even the smallest of mistakes will end up losing the game. In terms of predictions, this is a very hard one, but if there is one place where T1 can have an advantage, it is in the toplane.

LCK @LCK WEEK 2



Check this week’s match schedule — reply with who you think will remain undefeated, DK BRO or T1, through Week 2! WEEK 2 #LCK MATCH SCHEDULECheck this week’s match schedule — reply with who you think will remain undefeated, DK BRO or T1, through Week 2! ⬇️ WEEK 2 #LCK MATCH SCHEDULE ⬇️Check this week’s match schedule — reply with who you think will remain undefeated, DK BRO or T1, through Week 2! 💬 https://t.co/ysCQ0eiTm7

Canna (DPlus KIA) is very good, but he can often be a bit one-dimensional. Zeus (T1), on the other hand, is arguably the best toplaner in the world. Therefore, it is highly possible that T1 will close the match and the difference will arrive from the toplane.

Head-to-Head

T1 and DPlus KIA have faced each other a total of 21 times, with the former grabbing nine victories while the latter grabbing 12.

Previous pesults

Previously, T1 played against Kwangdong Freecs and had a comfortable victory at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

Meanwhile, DPlus KIA played against Nongshim Redforce and had a very comfortable victory as well.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Rosters

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

DPlus KIA

Canna

Canyon

Showmaker

Deft

Kellin

Livestream details

T1 vs DPlus KIA will be telecast live on January 28, 2023, on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK at 7 AM CET/1 AM PDT.

