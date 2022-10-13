T1 vs Fnatic League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin Stage 2: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second game on the first day of Round Robin Stage 2 at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage is set between T1 and Fnatic. This match will be extremely crucial as the result will be crucial for the group's final standings.

Currently, T1, Fnatic, and EDG are all tied with two wins and one loss each. If either T1 or Fnatic are able to land a decisive blow at the other in game 2 itself, it will make the journey for the rest of the day easier. It is also important to remember that the first day of the Round Robin Stage 2 will only have games from Group A.

Therefore, no matter what happens today, the two teams from Group A that will qualify for the Quarterfinals will be finalized. Hence, it is now time for the teams to showcase their best performances and ensure a place in the next round.

Preview of Fnatic vs T1 at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage phase 2

Predictions

Fnatic's journey at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has been quite good so far. The team have defeated the likes of T1 and Cloud9 with ease, which has provided the roster with a lot of confidence to take over the challenges head-on.

The only game that Fnatic lost was against EDG, but that was primarily due to the Yuumi-and-Sivir botlane that the latter drafted. Overall, Fnatic has shown immense team synergy, individual prowess, and the ability to stand strong even on the brink of defeat.

Upset and Humanoid have been in the form of their lives and are proving to be a tough challenge for players like Faker and Gumayusi at League of Legends Worlds 2022. So, if Fnatic can keep its head straight and follow a specific gameplan, Group A might end up becoming one of the most exciting groups of all time at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, T1 has been quite inconsistent so far in League of Legends Worlds 2022. The team won brilliantly against EDG, but ended up getting crushed by Fnatic. Even against Cloud9, T1 had issues and the only reason the latter won was because the former has been quite terrible in the tournament so far.

The issue that T1 is facing is not very different from what they have faced all this time during the 2022 season. The team has a weird concept with regards to drafting, and often goes for picks and bans that the players think are good against most meta selections.

However, those picks do not work, which in turn leads to some terrible gameplay and embarrassing losses in the end.

Even then, today's match between Fnatic and T1 should not end up like the previous game. T1 will look for revenge, as otherwise the chances of the LCK superstars making it towards the Quarterfinals look bleak.

T1 should be able to grab the victory against Fnatic, though the match will be quite close.

Head-to-head

T1 and Fnatic have faced each other a total of three times in the past, with the former having claimed only one victory.

Previous results

Previously, Fnatic played against EDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin Stage 1 and ended up losing that match.

T1 played against Cloud9 and grabbed a dominating victory towards the end.

Worlds 2022 rosters

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

Livestream details

Fnatic vs T1 will be telecast live on Riot Games' official Twitch channel at 3 pm CDT.

