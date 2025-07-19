T1 vs G2 Esports League of Legends EWC 2025 third-place match: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The third-place match at League of Legends EWC 2025 features T1 vs G2 Esports on July 20, 2025. While neither of these teams qualified for the Grand Final, they can still win a sizable sum of money depending on the outcome of the upcoming best-of-three series. The winner will finish third and receive $230,000 in prize money, while the fourth-place team will net $160,000.Here are more details regarding T1 and G2 Esports' recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 third-place showdown on July 20, 2025.T1 vs G2 Esports League of Legends EWC 2025 third-place match: PredictionAfter winning against KOI in the opening EWC 2025 match, T1 got obliterated in the subsequent Semifinal clash against AG.AL. Although the drafting was prominent, individual performance was underwhelming throughout the series.The Top-Jungle duo of Doran and Oner struggled a lot and failed to secure early-game advantages. Furthermore, AG.AL had a great read of T1's gameplay and outplayed the opponent team in every aspect.On the other hand, G2 Esports showcased great resilience against Gen.G, despite losing the series 1-2. The team's support, Labrov, was the most important factor in this impressive performance. His synergy with Hans Sama was brilliant and significantly affected the late-game team fights.However, T1 still should have the upper hand going into the series. With a deep champion pool and experience at international events, the players are expected to dominate the laning phase and neutral objective contests.Prediction: T1 2 - 1 G2 EsportsT1 vs G2 Esports: Head-to-headThese two squads had previously competed eight times. T1 clinched six victories, while G2 managed to prevail only twice.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notesPrevious resultsT1 lost its previous series 0-2 against AG.AL in the League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals.On the other hand, G2 Esports lost against Gen.G 1-2 in the same stage.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: Oner (EWC Winner 2024)Mid: Faker (EWC Winner 2024)ADC: Gumayusi (EWC Winner 2024)Support: Keria (EWC Winner 2024)G2Top: BrokenBladeJungle: SkewMondMid: CapsADC: Hans SamaSupport: LabrovHow to watch T1 vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 third-place matchHere are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs G2 Esports series:PT: July 20, 2025, at 1 amCET: July 20, 2025, at 10 amIST: July 20, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: July 20, 2025, at 4 pmKST: July 20, 2025, at 5 pmTo watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:YouTube: EWCTwitch: EWCEsportsworldcup.com: EWCCheck out more LoL news and updates below:&quot;So many people learn from Baus&quot;: LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los RatonesAll LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more