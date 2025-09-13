  • home icon
  • T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 13, 2025 21:28 GMT
Oner vs Peanut, the battle of the Junglers (Image via LCK)
Oner vs Peanut, the battle of the Junglers (Image via LCK)

The second round of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs puts T1 up against Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on September 14, 2025. The forthcoming fight is of the essence, as not only will the victor advance to the Upper Bracket Final, but it will also reserve a place in LoL Worlds 2025. However, the defeated squad will falter in the lower bracket for a showdown against either FEARX or Dplus (series winner).

Here are some relevant details about both squads before their League of Legends LCK 2025 series in the Playoffs.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Prediction

After finishing third in the Legends Group, T1 went through a tough battle against Dplus in the first round of the Playoffs. The team was on the verge of losing, but somehow had the upper hand after some clutch performances from Keria and also crucial mistakes from Dplus' ADC Aiming.

While T1 was unbeatable against HLE in the Group Stage, it still needs many improvements to triumph in the Playoffs. Firstly, T1 heavily relies on chaotic skirmishes and big plays that require individual skills. Otherwise, the team has been struggling with drafting and falling apart in the laning phase multiple times.

Nonetheless, if T1's Botlane duo and the Jungler showcase synergized gameplay and win much-needed laning fights, the team should have the win in the bag. Furthermore, the Toplaner Doran is also showing resilience and is expected to go toe-to-toe against HLE's legendary Toplaner Zeus.

HLE, on the other hand, has had its share of disappointing performances as well. While the team is stacked with five top-notch LoL players, their overall team fight synergy and macro decisions have been full of mistakes recently. If the players don't improve their game in the upcoming matches, the First Stand 2025 victory could be HLE's only success this year.

However, with prominent names such as Zeus, Zeka, and Viper on the team, HLE's clutch factor is through the roof. They can single-handedly change the tide of a series by dominating the opponents massively. For that, HLE must outclass T1 in the drafting stage by having winning lanes in the early game.

Also, the head-to-head battle between the Junglers, Oner and Peanut, will be a treat to watch. It will be a significant factor in how they clear their Jungle camps and appropriately ganks different lanes.

Prediction: T1 3 - 1 Hanwha Life Esports

Head-to-head record

Out of the 35 times these two teams have faced each other, T1 has secured 20 wins, while HLE has triumphed on 15 occasions.

Previous results

T1 won 3-2 in its last series against Dplus, while HLE won against Nongshim 2-0.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

  • Top: Zeus
  • Jungle: Peanut
  • Mid: Zeka
  • ADC: Viper
  • Support: Delight

How to watch T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs

Starting times for the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:

  • PT: September 13, 2025, at 11 pm
  • CET: September 14, 2025, at 8 am
  • IST: September 14, 2025, at 11:30 am
  • Beijing CST: September 14, 2025, at 2 pm
  • KST: September 14, 2025, at 3 pm

To watch LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:

Check out more League of Legends news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
