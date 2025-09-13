T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The second round of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs puts T1 up against Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on September 14, 2025. The forthcoming fight is of the essence, as not only will the victor advance to the Upper Bracket Final, but it will also reserve a place in LoL Worlds 2025. However, the defeated squad will falter in the lower bracket for a showdown against either FEARX or Dplus (series winner).Here are some relevant details about both squads before their League of Legends LCK 2025 series in the Playoffs.T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: PredictionAfter finishing third in the Legends Group, T1 went through a tough battle against Dplus in the first round of the Playoffs. The team was on the verge of losing, but somehow had the upper hand after some clutch performances from Keria and also crucial mistakes from Dplus' ADC Aiming.While T1 was unbeatable against HLE in the Group Stage, it still needs many improvements to triumph in the Playoffs. Firstly, T1 heavily relies on chaotic skirmishes and big plays that require individual skills. Otherwise, the team has been struggling with drafting and falling apart in the laning phase multiple times.Nonetheless, if T1's Botlane duo and the Jungler showcase synergized gameplay and win much-needed laning fights, the team should have the win in the bag. Furthermore, the Toplaner Doran is also showing resilience and is expected to go toe-to-toe against HLE's legendary Toplaner Zeus.HLE, on the other hand, has had its share of disappointing performances as well. While the team is stacked with five top-notch LoL players, their overall team fight synergy and macro decisions have been full of mistakes recently. If the players don't improve their game in the upcoming matches, the First Stand 2025 victory could be HLE's only success this year.However, with prominent names such as Zeus, Zeka, and Viper on the team, HLE's clutch factor is through the roof. They can single-handedly change the tide of a series by dominating the opponents massively. For that, HLE must outclass T1 in the drafting stage by having winning lanes in the early game.Also, the head-to-head battle between the Junglers, Oner and Peanut, will be a treat to watch. It will be a significant factor in how they clear their Jungle camps and appropriately ganks different lanes.Prediction: T1 3 - 1 Hanwha Life EsportsHead-to-head recordOut of the 35 times these two teams have faced each other, T1 has secured 20 wins, while HLE has triumphed on 15 occasions.Previous resultsT1 won 3-2 in its last series against Dplus, while HLE won against Nongshim 2-0.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaHanwha Life EsportsTop: ZeusJungle: PeanutMid: ZekaADC: ViperSupport: DelightHow to watch T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsStarting times for the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:PT: September 13, 2025, at 11 pmCET: September 14, 2025, at 8 amIST: September 14, 2025, at 11:30 amBeijing CST: September 14, 2025, at 2 pmKST: September 14, 2025, at 3 pmTo watch LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more League of Legends news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?League of Legends patch 25.18 notes: Yunara nerfs, Zac ultimate change, and more