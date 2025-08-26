T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 5: Prediction, livestream details, and more

LCK 2025's last regular-season match between T1 and Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) will take place on August 27, 2025. The stakes are extremely high, as the winner will most likely finish second in the group standings. The team winning the series by any margin will have a 20-9 record, while the defeated squad will have a 19-10 record. However, T1 is in a dire spot after losing against KT Rolster last week. The team will consecutively face two of the behemoths of the South Korean region, HLE and Gen.G. So, it's a must for the LoL Worlds 2024 winner to secure victory in the upcoming match.The first and second-placed teams on the table will directly qualify for Playoffs Round 2, while the third-placed team will have to proceed through Round 1.Here is more information on the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports battle on August 27, 2025.T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 5: PredictionAfter having a spectacular second half in the LCK, T1 suffered an unexpected defeat to KT Rolster last week with a 0-2 scoreline. While the drafting was on point, the opponent team, especially the Midlaner, Bdd, outclassed T1 massively. Some players underperformed a lot. They made rookie mistakes around the Rift, which led to gold and objective disadvantages throughout the series. Additionally, since Varus was ADC Gumayusi's signature pick for a while, the recent nerf in LoL patch 25.16 had a negative impact on T1 and its play style.With Worlds 2025 approaching, it will be interesting to see if the team can bounce back against HLE and show off its full potential in the remaining regional split. Also read: LoL patch 25.17 previewMeanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports' struggle is still viable, as it has now lost all four series against T1 and Gen.G in the LCK 2025 group stage fixtures. Despite taking a game away from Gen.G in the earlier series, HLE ultimately lost the series after some shaky team fights.However, the brightest star on the team has been its ADC Viper recently. He was completely 1v9 in the whole series and was so close to winning the clash against Gen.G. To stand a chance against the T1's legendary team, other HLE players must perform exceptionally well. Prediction: T1 2 - 1 HLEHead-to-head recordOut of the 34 times these two squads have faced each other, T1 has secured 19 wins, while HLE has triumphed on 15 occasions.Previous resultsT1 lost 0-2 in its last series against KT Rolster, while HLE lost to Gen.G 1-2.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaHanwha Life EsportsTop: ZeusJungle: PeanutMid: ZekaADC: ViperSupport: DelightHow to watch T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 5Starting times for the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:PT: August 27, 2025, at 1 amCET: August 27, 2025, at 10 amIST: August 27, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: August 27, 2025, at 4 pmKST: August 27, 2025, at 5 pmTo watch LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more League of Legends news and updates below:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025LoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results