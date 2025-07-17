  • home icon
  • T1 vs KOI in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs KOI in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 17, 2025 23:05 GMT
t1 vs koi lol ewc 2025 how to watch and prediction
Oner vs Elyoya, the battle of the two Junglers at the LoL EWC 2025 Quarterfinals (Image via EWC)

The Quarterfinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature T1 vs KOI on July 18, 2025. The winner of this best-of-three match will proceed to the Semifinals to face AG.AL (Anyone's Legend). However, the losing team will be eliminated from the event. This upcoming series will be played using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding T1 and KOI's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinal showdown on July 18, 2025.

T1 vs KOI in League of Legends EWC 2025: Can T1 defeat the LEC first seed?

After a heartbreaking defeat to Gen.G Esports in the MSI 2025 Grand Final, T1 has joined the EWC 2025 as one of the tournament favorites. With a vast champion pool and great team fighting synergy, the team has recently defeated several prominent teams.

Notably, the Jungler, Oner, and the Botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria have been the most significant factor for T1's recent wins.

However, the team sometimes stretched the series to all five games to achieve victories. As the upcoming series will be best-of-three, it'd be interesting to see how T1 performs against the LEC first seed, KOI.

Meanwhile, KOI started the EWC 2025 journey with a win against GAM Esports. Following that, the team lost against LCK's Hanwha Life Esports. In the decider match, KOI dismantled the LCP first seed CTBC Flying Oyster to book the playoff spot.

The team's Support, Alvaro, delivered a brilliant performance with the Neeko pick. His great engagements and ADC Supa's masterful team fighting capabilities have been exceptional. Notably, the Toplaner Myrwn has some pocket picks that can greatly affect the outcome.

Prediction: T1 2 - 0 KOI

T1 vs KOI: Head-to-head

These two teams had previously competed only once, at the MSI 2023. T1 won that series 3-0.

Previous results

T1 lost its previous series 2-3 against Gen.G in the League of Legends MSI 2025 Grand Final.

On the other hand, KOI won against CTBC Flying Oyster in the EWC 2025 Group Stage.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner (EWC Winner 2024)
  • Mid: Faker (EWC Winner 2024)
  • ADC: Gumayusi (EWC Winner 2024)
  • Support: Keria (EWC Winner 2024)
KOI

  • Top: Myrwn
  • Jungle: Elyoya
  • Mid: Jojopyun
  • ADC: Supa
  • Support: Alvaro

How to watch T1 vs KOI in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals

Here are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs KOI series:

  • PT: July 18, 2025, at 2 am
  • CET: July 18, 2025, at 11 am
  • IST: July 18, 2025, at 2:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: July 18, 2025, at 5 pm
  • KST: July 18, 2025, at 6 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

  • YouTube: EWC
  • Twitch: EWC
  • Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

