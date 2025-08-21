T1 vs Nongshim League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 5: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Round 5 of the League of Legends LCK 2025 will see T1 face Nongshim. If the former wins the series 2-0, it will move up to second place in the group standings beside Hanwha Life Esports. Nongshim is expected to make it difficult, as it is looking to win its first series in the LCK 2025. The upcoming series will be conducted using LoL patch 25.16.Here is more information on the T1 vs Nongshim battle on August 22, 2025.T1 vs Nongshim League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 5: PredictionWith seven victories in the last eight series played, T1 is on a tear right now. All five players are in great form, outclassing the opponents in the champion ban-pick stage, as well as on the Summoner's Rift. Since the current LoL meta heavily relies on mid-to-late game team fights, T1's synergy has been excellent in that aspect recently.However, the strongest reason why the team is excelling is because of its ADC-Support duo of Gumayusi and Keria. Not only do they dominate in the laning phase, T1's Botlane has been impeccable during neutral objective takes and the game-deciding brawls.Also read: LoL patch 25.17 previewBut it's not the same story for Nongshim. The squad is struggling to match the level of gameplay of the top teams, including Gen.G, T1, and Hanwha Life Esports. It has won only one game out of all the series it lost in this LCK 2025 stage.While Nongshim had some brilliant early-game performances, it gradually squandered gold leads and was outclassed in late-game team fights, ultimately losing the match.Lehends, the ex-Gen.G Support, has been underperforming along with his ADC, Jiwoo. Given that T1's Botlane is in exceptional form, the upcoming clash is expected to be one-sided.Prediction: T1 2 - 0 NongshimHead-to-head recordOut of the 23 times these two squads have faced each other, T1 has secured 18 wins, while Nongshim has triumphed on five occasions.Previous resultsT1 defeated Hanwha Life Esports 2-0 in its last series, while Nongshim lost to Gen.G 0-2.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaNongshimTop: KingenJungle: GIDEONMid: CalixADC: Jiwoo, vitalSupport: LehendsHow to watch T1 vs Nongshim League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 5Starting times for the T1 vs. Nongshim series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:PT: August 22, 2025, at 1 amCET: August 22, 2025, at 10 amIST: August 22, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: August 22, 2025, at 4 pmKST: August 22, 2025, at 5 pmTo watch the event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more League of Legends news and updates below:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025LoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results