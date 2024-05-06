Team Liquid vs Top Esports - League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Team Liquid vs Top Esports will be the first matchup of the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage. This will be a pretty interesting matchup to keep track of considering viewers haven't seen Team Liquid in action for over a month. The first matchup will indicate the trajectory of the North American champions and its current level of strength in this weird laneswap meta.

Top Esports, on the other hand, have looked slightly messy against opponents it has had an easier time against. This series will serve as a proving ground for both teams to make a statement.

Team Liquid vs Top Esports at League of Legends MSI 2024

Bracket Stage

Prediction

Team Liquid had a very strong playoff run in the LCS 2024 Spring Split. While it is unsure if the team can replicate this form at MSI 2024, Liquid remains the last hope for North America at the tournament. Fans from the region will have to pray that jungler UmTi can find consistent impact and top laner Impact can hold his own against the very best in the world.

ADC Yeon has also improved tremendously from his previous international outing which was Worlds 2023. He set a domestic record for having the most kills during an LCS playoffs run. Yeon and CoreJJ performing at their peak will be pivotal for Team Liquid's chances against the best opponents at MSI 2024.

Top Esports started off strong albeit slightly sloppy at MSI 2024. It defeated LOUD before having a close contest with Fnatic. Top laner 369 has not played to the level that many have expected out of him so far. However, JackeyLove and Meiko have been downright terrifying in the bot lane. The duo has dominated their opponents in front of them so far.

If 369 can return to his peak form for the Bracket Stage while Tian manages to shore up his inconsistent gameplay, Top Esports will be a serious threat at the tournament. A primed and ready Top Esports does not bode well for Team Liquid as the latter would be outmatched both mechanically and strategically.

Prediction: Top Esports wins the series 3-0.

Head-to-head

Team Liquid and Top Esports have never played against each other.

Previous results

Team Liquid's latest result was a 3-1 victory against FlyQuest to win the LCS 2024 Spring Split. Meanwhile, Top Esports secured a 2-1 victory in its most recent game against Fnatic in the MSI 2024 Play-in stage.

Expected rosters

Team Liquid

Top - Jeong "Impact" Eon-young

Eon-young Jungle - Eom "Umti" Seong-hyeon

Seong-hyeon Mid - Eain "APA" Stearns

Stearns ADC - Sean "Yeon" Sung

Sung Support - Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in

Yong-in Head Coach - Jake "Spawn" Tiberi

Top Esports

Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Jungle - Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang

Tian-Liang Mid - Lin "Creme" Jian

Jian ADC - Yu "JackeyLove" Wen-Bo

Wen-Bo Support - Tian "Meiko" Ye

Ye Head Coach - Zhou "Despa1r" Li-Peng

Livestream details

The matchup between Team Liquid and Top Esports at MSI 2024 is scheduled to start at the following times listed below:

PT : May 3, 2 am

: May 3, 2 am CET : May 3, 11 am

: May 3, 11 am IST : May 3, 2:30 pm

: May 3, 2:30 pm Beijing CST : May 3, 5 pm

: May 3, 5 pm KST: May 3, 6 pm

You can tune into the following channels listed below for the official livestream of the best-of-five series.

Additionally, watch parties done by popular co-streamers like Caedrel, IWDominate, YamatoCannon, and Ibai are also available as alternate viewing experiences.

