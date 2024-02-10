Team Spirit vs Team Falcons - CS2 IEM Katowice 2024: Prediction, livestream details, and more 

Team Spirit vs Team Falcons will be the second semi-final of the CS2 IEM Katowice 2024. This is expected to be a close contest, as both are on a major winning streak. These teams are new entrants into the tier-one scene, and the winner will be guaranteed a top-two finish at this prestigious event.

Ahead of this highly anticipated game, let us look at both teams' journey to the semi-finals, the star players of each roster, and the major deciding factors of this contest.

Team Spirit vs Team Falcons CS2 IEM Katowice 2024: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Team Spirit vs Team Falcons is a highly interesting and exciting matchup, as the former has been one of the most hyped teams in CS2 due to the rise of Danil "donk" Kryshkovets as the next up-and-coming superstar. The 17-year-old rifler has demonstrated extraordinary aim and mechanical prowess, and no team has been able to stop him so far.

Paired with the blockbuster addition of AWPer Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov, Team Spirit has been the team to beat at IEM Katowice 2023. The roster has displayed great depth to its gameplay and has excellently set up its star player, donk, for a lot of success thanks to the robust support system spearheaded by IGL Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov.

Team Falcons had a slow start to the event but has slowly ramped up to become a formidable threat to any opponent. Mohammed "BOROS" Malhas has had a solid event so far and is proving his worth in this ambitious project crafted by the Saudi Arabian organization. The rest of the team has also significantly stepped up, with Marco "snappi" Pfeiffer making great calls on the T-side during many matches.

The star of the show for this team has been Pavle "maden" Bošković. The Montenegrin has been stellar in a lot of the crucial games and had a few memorable moments during the team's quarterfinal match against Polish hometown heroes, ENCE.

Team Spirit is the favorite to win this contest; however, Team Falcons has the opportunity to weave some chaos and create a big upset over one of the tournament favorites. The Saudi Arabian squad also boasts a wealth of LAN experience compared to players like zont1x and donk, which can play a pivotal role.

Head-to-head

Team Spirit vs Team Falcons is a matchup that has never happened at a CS2 event.

Previous results

Team Spirit's most recent result was a convincing 2-0 victory over FaZe Clan, while Team Falcons won its latest fixture against ENCE in a 2-1 nail-biter.

IEM Katowice 2024 rosters

Team Spirit Team Falcons Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov (IGL) Marco "snappi" Pfeiffer (IGL) Danil "donk" Kryshkovets Mohammad "BOROS" Malhas Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotja Pavle "maden" Bošković Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov Alvaro "SunPayus" Garcia Boris "magixx" Vorobyev Emil "Magisk" Reif Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Head Coach) Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the CS2 IEM Katowice 2024 match featuring Team Spirit vs Team Falcons are as follows:

PT : February 10, 10:30 pm

: February 10, 10:30 pm CET : February 10, 8:30 pm

: February 10, 8:30 pm IST: February 11, 12 am

To watch Team Spirit vs Team Falcons live, you can visit the following websites:

