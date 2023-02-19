Team Vitality vs SK Gaming League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details and more

On February 19, 2023, Team Vitality and SK Gaming will clash against each other in a lower bracket matchup at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split group stage.

This match might have been regarded as one-sided if it had been in 2022. However, in its current state, Team Vitality has faltered a bit and has shown cracks in its gameplay despite the superteam that it has built.

However, SK Gaming has been good so far and has showcased some powerful performances against some of the best teams in the league. None of the teams are perfect, but both have the quality to grab the victory and go all the way to the playoff stage.

Preview of Team Vitality vs. SK Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

SK Gaming had an excellent start to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The team surprised everyone during the regular season with victories against G2 Esports and KOI.

SK Gaming's jungler Markoon has been in terrific form and showcased a good understanding of the current meta. The botlane for this team has also been quite good and one of the league's most robust.

Mark @MarkoonLoL shaky series but a 2-0 is a 2-0 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



tommorow vs vitality for the top 4 shaky series but a 2-0 is a 2-0 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯tommorow vs vitality for the top 4

Players like Hans Sama and Comp have struggled against SK Gaming's botlane. Apart from that, the midlane for the team has also been relatively stable, with some crucial match-winning performances when it mattered.

The only weak link for SK Gaming is its toplane, with Irrelevant being quite inconsistent and shaky. However, other areas of the roster conveniently make up that deficit.

On the other hand, Team Vitality has been the star so far in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The team faltered against KOI in the upper bracket of the group stage, but overall it has been relatively stable compared to last year.

Bo and Perkz have been the best performers for the team so far, with several match-winning performances during the regular season. Photon has also been relatively consistent and has stepped up when the team needed him the most.

The only weakness for Team Vitality has been its botlane. Unfortunately, this weakness has sometimes been too much to cover even though the rest of the areas have been performing well.

This is one area that SK Gaming might exploit, considering it has a much superior botlane compared to Team Vitality.

Even then, when it comes to predictions, Team Vitality should be able to grab victory since the team's overall quality is definitely a lot higher compared to SK Gaming.

Head-to-Head

Team Vitality and SK Gaming have faced each other 18 times in the past, with the former grabbing ten victories while the latter grabbing eight.

Previous Results

Previously, Team Vitality faced KOI in the upper bracket of the group stage at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and ended up losing that game.

On the other hand, SK Gaming faced Team Heretics in the lower bracket and grabbed a comfortable victory.

LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

Team Vitality

Photon

Bo

Perkz

Neon

Kaiser

SK Gaming

Irrelevant

Markoon

Sertuss

Exakick

Doss

Livestream Details

Team Vitality vs. SK Gaming will be telecast on the official Twitch channel for League of Legends LEC on February 19, 2023, at 6:00 PM CET/9 AM PST/10:30 PM IST.

