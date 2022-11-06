Ted Lasso in FIFA 23: How to use, chemistry bonuses, and more

Ted Lasso, and its titular protagonist, took the world by storm with its take on the world of football in 2020, and the protagonist of the series has been introduced in FIFA 23.

EA Sports are truly the masters of advertising and building hype, and have proved their mettle once again with this cross-promotion. The show is represented in the game through various cosmetics and manager items.

Ted Lasso is amongst the most iconic sports-based television series of all time, and has amassed a significant fan-base with its comedic and heartwarming approach to the genre.

Not only has it captured the imagination of football fans, but it has also attracted a whole new audience to the beautiful game, and this is exactly what EA Sports have capitalized on.

Ted Lasso can be obtained by various means in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While the protagonist of the series is obviously the focus point of this crossover, FIFA 23 has a host of Ted-Lasso-themed content available in-game. In the series, Ted coaches a fictional English football club called AFC Richmond, and several of its players have now been included in the latest iteration of FIFA.

Along with these footballers, AFC Richmond also features in FIFA 23 in the form of badges, kits, and several other cosmetic items that fans can decorate their stadiums with. These items are available in FUT and can be unlocked through objectives. Currently, there are two active AFC Richmond themed objectives in the first season of the game cycle.

How to unlock Ted Lasso in FIFA Ultimate Team

Ted Lasso is available in FIFA 23 as a managerial item that fans can assign to their FUT squads and boost chemistry. Jason Sudeikis went through a face-scan and motion capture procedure with EA Sports and can be seen on the sidelines during cinematic cutscenes in-game.

There are two ways to unlock Lasso as a manager in FUT. Gamers can either purchase his card from the FUT transfer market, or unlock a first-owner tradeable version of the American manager through the brand new mode introduced in FIFA 23 called FUT Moments by redeeming the stars they earn in-game.

As an American, he provides additional chemistry to any player from the United States of America. Similar to any other manager, gamers can apply a league modifier to his card and provide additional chemistry to any footballer from that particular league.

How to obtain AFC-Richmond-themed cosmetic items in FIFA 23

The first season of the current FUT cycle has two ongoing objectives through which gamers can obtain cosmetic items like Tifo packs, badges, and kits from AFC Richmond.

These objectives are rather simplistic and consist of activities like playing a certain amount of games and scoring goals, making them easy to complete.

Ted Lasso Game On

Play Five: Play five games in any FUT game mode

It Smells Like Potential: Assist four goals in any FUT game mode

Score 3: Score three goals in any FUT game mode

Winning Battles: Win two Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

Ted Lasso's story

We are Richmond: Score a goal in any match type

The Greyhounds: Play three Squad Battles matches with the AFC Richmond badge equipped

Earning Stars: Purchase three items from the Transfer Market

Match Day: Play a Rivals match with the AFC Richmond badge equipped

Overall, EA Sports have provided fans with the ultimate AFC Richmond experience in FIFA 23. The host of vanity items, manager versions, and gameplay objectives have brought Ted Lasso's world to the latest title in the franchise.

