“It’s ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop”: Tekken 7 director expresses thoughts on Elden Ring mod

A recent Elden Ring mod for Tekken 7 has caught the gaming industry off-guard due to its insanely polished design.

Ultraboy @uwais_alqarani Elden Ring,But it's actually Tekken Elden Ring,But it's actually Tekken https://t.co/3m1ll8RN0Y

The modding scene for a variety of games has been prevalent ever since Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim paved the path for talented individuals to showcase their modding skills to enhance the gaming experience in multiple video games.

Whenever a new game with modding support is released, developers always expect a wave of new mods to start pouring in.

The latest installment in the Soulslike genre from FromSoftware, Elden Ring, has amassed a huge fan following as the long-awaited game was finally released this February on all platforms.

While many mods have been released for the game since its debut, the new Elden Ring mod for Tekken 7 has shocked the world with its visual appeal and pitch-perfect presentation.

That said, the reason behind such uproar is not how perfect the mod is but how the mod is for another game altogether.

What is this Elden Ring mod?

Modders from all around the world have long supported the Tekken community with many exciting character mods over the years. However, this new Elden Ring mod has caught everyone’s eye due to a striking connection between the two aforementioned games.

The mod, created by Ultraboy, can be freely downloaded by anyone who owns Tekken 7. It introduces several character models from Elden Ring as playable characters in the game.

The models included in the mod are associated with the following characters:

Malenia

Melina

Alexander the Pot

The Prisoner Tarnished

Radahn

Ranni

A giant lobster

A YouTube video was released showcasing these models in combat, which at first seemed like a crossover between the two juggernauts of the industry. Anyone could easily think it’s a crossover of the two games if there were no mention of it being a mod for Tekken 7.

Katsuhiro Harada’s statement

The director of Tekken 7, Katsuhiro Harada, was the production general manager for Elden Ring. Thus, it could come naturally to some people that the director had some hand in the creation of this mod. But, in a recent tweet, Harada clarified that despite his involvement in the making of the game, this mod has nothing to do with him whatsoever.

Katsuhiro Harada @Harada_TEKKEN Ultraboy @uwais_alqarani Elden Ring,But it's actually Tekken Elden Ring,But it's actually Tekken https://t.co/3m1ll8RN0Y Um ... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant ... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol twitter.com/uwais_alqarani… Um ... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant ... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol twitter.com/uwais_alqarani…

The production general manager for the highly-succeful game, Elden Ring, had this to say:

Um ... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant ... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol.

Now that the director has made it quite clear that the mod was not made as a crossover, perhaps it's time fans stopped poking him for any further statements.

Edited by soumyaghosh1996