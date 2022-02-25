"That's a way to lose all your souls," xQc dies to mount bug in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has not yet launched globally, but streamer Felix “xQc” was playing it live on Twitch. In a moment where time was of the essence, the streamer tried to mount up and run.

Unfortunately, a bug occurred and the streamer's character was stuck mid-air on an invisible mount, which resulted in the character's death. The streamer, after a few seconds of silence, said:

“Um, I can’t . . . well, that’s a way to lose all your souls.”

xQc tries to take a ride in Elden Ring, only to die to a bug in-game

(Clip begins at 13:06:02)

Clad in samurai armor in Elden Ring, xQc’s character was taking a run through a vast field and the streamer decided it was time to mount up. Unfortunately, the horse never showed up and left the character model stranded mid-air.

Unable to dismount or move, the streamer just had to sit there as a horrific mass of tentacles slithered over and began attacking his in-game character. What can only be described as a ball of tentacles battered xQc’s character again and again until its inevitable death.

Since this is a Souls game, all of the streamer’s work collecting souls was wasted, and all souls were lost upon death. Before the bug, he had 3,444 souls but was left with nothing due to the bug. Chats laughed, spammed emotes, and Reddit had a similar reaction.

“1 Bug = S**T GAME LULE” - Reddit

The clip of xQc dying to a bugged moment in the game was thoroughly ridiculed by Reddit. Quite a few people went on about the problems in the game and how it’s not just one bug.

The situation was mocked thoroughly by Reddit, showing the game no mercy and trolling it (Image via Reddit)

While some users mocked the moment, one user talked about this being a bug that was mentioned by several reviewers. Occasionally, the horse would bug when spawned. Another user said that at this point, buggy horse summoning is a staple of open-world games.

Seeing the clip go live, one Redditor said that Dunkey (a YouTuber) is now going to spend a great deal of time trying to replicate this.

People raging about this sort of thing were also mocked by Reddit, talking about how sensitive some people are.

The thread was also filled with memes and comments mocking the situation.

Another user mocked the difficulty of the game, saying the developers claimed they lowered the difficulty of the game, and then the streamer dies to his horse not showing up.

Another hilarious comment came from a user referencing all of the Cyberpunk bugs, saying at least that game didn’t have horses, or else it would probably have a similar problem.

Elden Ring has not launched yet and still has a Day 1 patch coming up, which will likely fix this and other bugs. However, it was still a fun yet unfortunate moment in the daily life of xQc

Edited by Mayank Shete