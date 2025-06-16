The Alters: How to achieve the Hidden Truth trophy in The Meaning of Life quest

The Alters has many achievements for players to acquire, including the Hidden Truth trophy in The Meaning of Life quest. This is a late-game accomplishment. Thus, you'll need to reach the last act of the title and unlock a particular character's mission to acquire this trophy. This achievement is tied to one of the versions of Jan, the protagonist.
This article guides you on acquiring the titular trophy in the game.
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third act of The Alters.
How to acquire the Hidden Truth Trophy in The Meaning of Life quest in The Alters
The Hidden Truth Trophy in The Meaning of Life quest is acquired by completing Jan Scientist's quest. It unlocks near the conclusion of the third act. Each version of Jan has a storyline and completing it unlocks a lesson: A piece of knowledge that the protagonist learns by interacting with that particular clone.
Scientist's lesson: Pragmatism unlocks after you complete the task given by the same clone. Just make sure that he stays with you during the important choice in Act 2. Eventually, The Meaning of Life quest will start at a point in Act 3.
Scientist will ask you to craft one package of polymers which he can use to escape the lava river. When you complete his request, he'll ask for your permission to leave the base for a day. Make sure you accept it, since refusing will skip the entire quest and you'll miss out on earning the Hidden Truth Trophy in The Meaning of Life quest.
If given permission, Scientist will leave the base. However, he won't return at night. Instead, he comes back the next day. While he has found something, he doesn't reveal it. Scientist instead suggests you see it with your own eyes. He'll mark a previously unavailable location on your map. Visit the point of interest and walk through the polymer bridge on top of the gap next to the Rapidium mines.
Eventually, you'll find yourself looking at a distant Oasis and some vegetation that survived the brutal conditions on the planet. Return to the base and speak to Scientist. He'll reveal the mystery behind what you just saw.
Eventually, Scientist asks your permission to stay on the planet. You'll need to decide his fate here. While both choices complete the quest, it's better to let him stay. He wants to continue his research on the planet not just for his job, but to satisfy his own curiosity.
Thus, allowing him to stay will be the morally right option. Furthermore, it also nets you the Hidden Truth Trophy in The Meaning of Life quest. After you make the same choice, Scientist will leave the base within five days. This will conclude the titular mission in The Alters.
