The best Armaguerra 43 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Armaguerra 43 found itself in the Call of Duty: Warzone meta after the launch of Season 3: Classified Arms.

A ton of buffs and nerfs took place, with many noticing an unannounced silent nerf to the Owen Gun, one of the best submachine guns in the game. The downgrade made room for other weapons to step up and shine.

When it comes to close-range options, the Armaguerra 43 has taken over. Many players are putting together the same loadout for the weapon, utilizing attachments that make it a menacing SMG in the Warzone battle royale.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the Armaguerra 43

The Armaguerra 43 was an underrated SMG but now finds itself near the top of the list (Image via Activision)

The Armaguerra 43 is a submachine gun that comes from Call of Duty: Vanguard. This lets players use a handful of attachments that make the fast-firing weapon even deadlier in the battle royale.

Adding these attachments will boost its accuracy, add some extra damage, increase its range, make it shoot faster, and give the user more control over its spray pattern.

Attachments

The following attachments should be used to create the best loadout for the Armaguerra 43 SMG in Warzone:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 315mm CII

Botti 315mm CII Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Imerito SA Folding Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Quick

The Recoil Booster is a good muzzle that doesn't keep the Armaguerra 43 off radar but improves its fire rate. It can spit out enough bullets to take down an enemy before they even have time to react.

johnny @Speros_OG Owen got stealth nerfed. This is now the SMG meta. Enjoy. Owen got stealth nerfed. This is now the SMG meta. Enjoy. https://t.co/JPyKAmHMiN

Next is the Botti 315mm CII barrel attachment. It benefits the Armaguerra 43's damage and range while also boosting bullet velocity. This makes it easier to hurt targets that are further away.

For the underbarrel, players should go with the M1941 Hand Stop. This is a popular attachment that focuses on accuracy. It delivers a positive change to recoil control on all sides of the spectrum.

Warzone players can't go wrong with some extra bullets in the mag. Players should choose the 9mm 60 Round Mags to make sure there are enough bullets to wipe out a full squad before having to reload.

Players can couple the magazine attachment with the Lengthened ammunition attachment, and even more bullet velocity will be added to the Armaguerra 43. This just about turns the SMG into a laser.

When it comes to the optic, it is always up to the player's preference. However, the Slate Reflector is a good choice. Since this is more of an up-close-and-personal build, the Slate Reflector is a nice optic to rush and peek corners with.

Players can add yet another helpful recoil control attachment to the weapon by using the Polymer Grip. This attachment removes recoil almost entirely.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The Armaguerra is feeling nice after yesterdays weapon balancing update. Anyone else been leveling their guns in clash? The Armaguerra is feeling nice after yesterdays weapon balancing update. Anyone else been leveling their guns in clash? https://t.co/9nuoe8Oy40

The last physical attachment to be placed on the Armaguerra 43 in COD: Warzone is the Imerito SA Folding stock. This adds mobility to the already quick weapon, providing an increase in overall movement and sprint-to-fire speed.

It is now time to look at the perks for the Armaguerra 43. Perk 1 should be Hardscope, which improves accuracy the longer the weapon is in its ADS mode. Perk 2 should be Quick, which simply increases movement speed.

All of these attachments combined will make the Armaguerra 43 one of the fastest and most accurate weapons in Warzone. With this weapon and loadout, players will be zooming around Caldera, picking off opponents left and right.

