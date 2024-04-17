The best Baldur’s Gate 3 side quests

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studio’s 2024 Game of the Year winner, is filled to the brim with various side quests and objectives. In every corner of the massive open-world map, you are bound to find some interesting NPCs or discoveries that will embark you on a fascinating new journey. In all of these quests, you will be rewarded with some good loot or a bit of the story that will stay with you.

The developers put their heart and soul into making Baldur’s Gate 3, so much so that it threatened other developers by raising the bar too high. The studio’s craft was well translated into the in-game story, main objectives as well as the sidequests that flourish the experience even further.

In this article, we have listed some of the best sidequests that Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer.

Disclaimer: This article is purely based on the writer’s personal opinions and experiences.

Best in-game side quests in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Necromancy of Thay

The book of the dead (Image via Larian Studios)

Necromancer is a subclass for the Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3. As a Necromancer, you can manipulate the dead and summon undead creatures to do your bidding. But if you don’t want to become a Necromancer and still want to have some extent of Necromancer power, you need the forbidden knowledge of Necromancy of Thay.

This cursed grimoire can be found in the blighted village of ACT 1. The Necromancy of Thay Sidequest ends in ACT 3.

The Lathander’s Blood in Githanyanki Creche

The Lathender's Blood relic (Image via Larian Studios)

In ACT 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find the Githanyanki Creche if you take the mountain pass to reach the Shadowlands. This is the place Lae'zel keeps on bugging you about. However, before the Githiyanki’s captured this place by force, it was a temple dedicated to the God Lathender.

In this temple, you can find one of the most powerful weapons in the game, The Blood of Lathender.

The Grym of the Grymforge

Entering the heart of the forge (Image via Larian Studios)

In ACT 1, if you decide to take the Underdark route to reach ACT 2, you will reach the Grymforge. This place is surrounded by hot rivers of lava and even hotter-headed Duergar. However, beware if you want to go deeper into the forge, because in the womb of the forge lies its guardian—the Grym.

The Grym is the strongest boss in ACT 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. The best way to kill him with an under-leveled team is by dropping the massive forge hammer on him. After defeating the Grym you can use the forge to make adamantine equipments.

Freeing the shadowlands of its curse

The shadowcursed lands in ACT 2 (Image via Larian Studios)

In ACT 2, the shadow curse plays a vital role. The moment you step into Ketheric Thorm’s domain, you feel its despair and darkness. The twisted forms of its poor victims show what a vile curse the eternal general has put on this land.

Although freeing the shadowlands of its curse doesn’t give any special loot, seeing the curse leaving the land is by far one of the most satisfying moments in the game.

The murder tribunal

The Murder Tribunal under the city (Image via Larian Studios)

In ACT 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter multiple serial killings in the city. If you follow the threads of this case, you will find the murders are conducted by an underground cult of worshippers of the murder god.

Going ahead with this sidequest, you'll meet an iconic character from the previous games of the series as well as learn more about one of the main antagonists of the story: Orin.

Retrieving the money of the Counting House

The counting house in Baldur's Gate (Image via Larian Studios)

In the main city bank of the Baldur’s Gate, you'll witness a robbery. The Stone Lord and his allies break into the bank’s vaults to loot every single penny. While you can try to intervene and kill his men, the Stone Lord evetually escapes with the money.

You can choose to retrieve the money for a good reward or keep it all for yourself. Following this quest, you can also meet a character from the previous games.

Unmasking the Hag

The vicious Green Hag (Image via Larian Studios)

The Green Hag quest is separated into two parts. The first encounter with the hag occurs in the ACT 1, wherein you can kill or spare the Hag. If you spare her, she will reward you with a special item that can increase one of your stats permanently.

In the second encounter in ACT 3, you can end her for good. Or you can help her in her vile ritual. This will motivate her to help you in the final battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback