Baldur's Gate 3: Blood of Lathander guide

In Baldur's Gate 3, you can tackle issues you will face in multiple ways. A player can always try to use their charisma to talk their way out of or into a situation. Alternatively, you can use stealth to reach your desired goal. Despite having many options to deal with your problems, sometimes the best option is the most straightforward one: to draw your weapons and jump into combat.

Combat in Baldur's Gate 3 can be pretty brutal. However, there are several things you can do to ensure that you come out of every hostile encounter that you come across. One of those things is to equip yourself and your party with the best weapons and armor the game offers.

One of the best weapons in the game is the Legendary Mace called Blood of Lathander, but it is hidden behind several puzzles. If you need help locating this powerful weapon, then this is the guide for you.

Solving the Stained Glass Puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3

The Blood of Lathander is on the Mountain Pass inside the Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur's Gate 3. Take note that if you intend to go through the Underdark or if you've already gone through the Underdark, you should be able to come back and go through the Mountain Pass as long as you aren't too deep into Act 2 yet.

While exploring the Rosymorn Monastery, you will come across a room with a massive stained glass window on the floor. In the same room, you'll also notice a glowing pedestal with a sword resting on it.

If you pick up the sword, you will notice that the glow will disappear and will only return if you place the sword back. This indicates that you have encountered another of Baldur's Gate 3's puzzles. The key to solving this puzzle is locating four ceremonial weapons and placing them on their pedestals. Here is a quick guide on where you can find each weapon.

Ceremonial Sword (Dawnmaster Welkinglory): The easiest item to find is the one already resting on the pedestal in the very same room where the stained glass window is.

Ceremonial Battleaxe (Dawnmaster Vaseid): This is located on the second floor of the monastery and is guarded by a Guardian of Faith.

This is located on the second floor of the monastery and is guarded by a Guardian of Faith. Ceremonial Warhammer (Dawnmaster Seed): You must deal with a couple of eagles to obtain this item since it is in their nest. You'll find some Knotted Roots that you can climb, which will take you to the nest. This is an opportunity for you to use your problem-solving skills in Baldur's Gate 3 since you can avoid killing the eagles.

Rusty Mace (Dawnmaster Stockhold): Grabbing this mace is not necessary, as you can use any weapon in its place. However, if you don't have a spare weapon that you can leave, you can grab this mace on the monastery's first floor.

Once you've placed each weapon on its pedestal, a secret compartment will be revealed in your room. This compartment hides a pouch that contains the Dawnmaster's Crest. Pick this up, and you'll have solved the Stained Glass puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3 and are one step closer to acquiring the Blood of Lathander.

Dealing with the statues in the Inquisitor's Chamber

Now, you'll know you must enter the monastery's basement. To get there, head back into the main room of the monastery. You'll see that it's the main room because it houses a giant statue that has a plaque. Read the plaque to officially start the Baldur's Gate 3 quest called "Find the Blood Lathander."

Behind the statue, you'll find a set of stairs descending into a door. Entering it will lead you to the Githyanki Creche. You will want to head into the Inquisitor's Chamber, but a Githyanki captain has sealed this room, and the only way to unlock it is with a gem from the captain.

Once again, use your imagination and your creativity here. You can kill, pickpocket, or convince the captain with your words. Regardless of your option, head over to the locked Inquisitor's Chamber once you have the gem and open it.

You will need to interact with the Inquisitor inside and will be sidetracked for a little bit with a different Baldur's Gate 3 quest, but you'll find yourself back in this room and can resume hunting for the legendary mace again. Note that these events matter to Lae'zel, so you might also need to decide about your party.

Once you're back in the Inquisitor's Chamber, you will find two statues you'll need to rotate. The one on the right side will need to face east, which is hinted at by the plaque on the statue. Meanwhile, the statue on the left will need to face west. The statue on the left can get stuck, and you can use the spell Grease to get it unstuck.

A secret room will be revealed once the statues face the correct direction. Go through and proceed with your quest to find the legendary mace.

Getting through the Secret Chamber

You will find yourself inside the Secret Chamber, and magical barriers seal the doors. These barriers can be removed by destroying the icy crystals that serve as their power source.

After turning off the first barrier, head into the next corridor and deactivate the Dawnbreaker trap. It would be wise to save at this point because the Dawnbreaker can cause a total party wipe if you are not careful. Take note that there are two of these in this room.

The best thing you can do is disable the first Dawnbreaker and then head into the little alcove behind it, where you will find a second power source. Destroy it as you did with the first one and head back into the corridor. Disable the last Dawnbreaker, drop into the little chamber opposite the trap, and destroy the third and final power source.

Once that's dealt with, the last barrier will shut down, and you can walk into the next room, which is the chamber that houses the Blood of Lathander.

Remember the Dawnmaster's Crest you found in the room where you solved the Stained Glass puzzle? This is where it becomes useful. Place it in the panel, which will then trigger a cutscene. Once that ends, you can claim one of Baldur's Gate 3's most potent weapons.

Congratulations! You now possess one of the best items in Baldur's Gate 3. Make sure to mess around with it to find out what it is capable of.

