The best HVK-30 loadout in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3

There are many weapons to choose from in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3, and each one can stand out on its own in certain situations. Several weapons have received changes in how they perform in this new season, which should shake up the meta. The HVK-30 received some changes due to how large caliber rounds function, and players should see this weapon taking wins at mid to long ranges.

The best loadout for the HVK-30 in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3

Loadouts can change from player to player, as each individual will have their own way of approaching combat. Due to this, certain loadouts may function better for those individual players. However, as a baseline, for players looking to rack up the kills at a mid to long-range engagement, this loadout for the HVK-30 will allow them to step it up to the next level.

How players should kit out their HVK-30 for maximum efficiency in Call of Duty Season 3

Players will want to be able to increase the damage and accuracy of the HVK-30 to enable them to take aim and secure the kill from range. Because of this, players will want to ensure they are using the right ammo for the job, the Large Caliber Ammo. This will reduce the weapon's magazine size but will offer an increase in damage and lower TTK in return. Here is the kit:

Ammunition: Large Caliber Ammo.

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical.

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape.

Stock: MIP Strike Stock.

Barrel: MIP Light.

The best perks for players to use when running the HVK-30

When using the HVK-30, players will be able to take on players at mid to long range in combat. Although they can also take out other Call of Duty players at closer ranges, the weapon's handling is not the greatest for this purpose. However, to maximize this loadout, players will want to ensure they use a few different perks that can help give them the edge in combat:

Dead Silence: This makes it silent for players when moving around. This is great for taking players by surprise and not giving away a location when repositioning.

Toughness: This is a high quality perk that allows players to reduce the amount of flinch they receive when taking fire. This is helpful for ensuring that shots will stay on target to enable more kills.

Agile: When players come out of a sprint, Agile allows them to aim their weapon faster, which is good if players come across another player or get surprised. In such cases, they can quickly ready their weapon and fire at the target.

The best way to play this loadout with the HVK-30 in Call of Duty Season 3

Players who run this loadout will want to run it in engagements at mid-long range, and they will be well on their way to racking up the kills if they stay in these parameters. It can sometimes be a little bit difficult to control the weapon, so practice and aim control is going to be the player's best bet. For the shots that players do land, the damage will be very high and will make short work of any target.

