The best Kilo 141 loadout in COD: Warzone 

COD: Warzone has a ton of weapons. There is a meta in play, but the amount of weapons available makes it really the player's choice. COD: Warzone is a haven for first-person shooter lovers that want fast action and crazy gun play.

The Kilo 141 is one of COD: Warzone's premier weapons. It is one of the best rifles found within the battle royale mode of COD. It needs to be leveled in order to unlock the best attachments but once that is complete, this weapon can be a player's best friend.

Best COD: Warzone Kilo 141 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

This barrel mod in COD: Warzone has great pros and easily manageable cons. The plus sides come in the form of damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. The negatives are ADS speed and movement speed.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor or Tactical Suppressor

Either of these suppressors work well in COD: Warzone. It is up the player to determine which suits their play style best. The Monolithic Suppressor silences the weapon, increases the damage ranges, and brings down ADS speed and steadiness while aiming the gun. The Tactical Suppressor does all the same, except there is no damage range boost.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

This COD: Warzone underbarrel mod reduces movement speed. The pros, however, are recoil stabilization and aiming stability. A bit of movement speed in exchange for a better chance at hitting shots is worth it.

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

This is a pretty simple choice. Yes, it lowers the ADS speed, but it adds a fantastic sight that makes lining up those longer shots a breeze.

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

ADS speed and movement speed are lessened with this ammunition choice. The magazine ammo capacity is huge, though. That makes it easy to pick off an entire team and then some with perfectly placed shots, all before having to reload.

Perks

Cold Blooded, Double Time, or EOD

The first perk could be any of these three. Cold Blooded makes player undetectable by thermal optics and AI targeting systems. It does not trigger the High Alert warning and, while still visible to them, cannot be marked by Recon Drones.

Double Time gives the player an increase in Tactical Sprint time. It also increases movement speed while crouching 30%.

EOD is an explosive-based perk. Players take reduced damage from fire and explosives that are not killstreaks. It also resets the fuse of grenades when picking them up to throw them back.

Ghost or Overkill

Perk two also has a couple of options. Ghost would go well with Cold Blooded. It makes players undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Players do still appear on the killstreak radar when firing a weapon, however, and are detectable by the Advanced UAV. The direction is not shown, though.

Amped

The third perk should Amped. This allows for faster weapon swapping and rocket launcher reloading. Most equipment is used faster. It does not affect the speed of swapping to a pistol or knives.

Secondary, Lethal, and Tactical

MP7

The MP7 is one of COD: Warzone's best weapons. It is arguably the best SMG available. The Kilo 141 is not great when it comes to close range battles, therefore having an MP7 as a secondary weapon makes those tight knit encounters winnable. You need to run Overkill to have an MP7, though.

C4

C4 is invaluable in COD: Warzone. Players can clear rooms, destroy vehicles, or simply catch escaping players off guard. Players have even been known to attach it to their own vehicles, hop out as it careens into enemies, and set it off.

Heartbeat Sensor

The Heartbest Sensor paired with the C4 in COD: Warzone is just unfair. If an enemy appears on the Heartbeast Sensor, it is extremely easy to get rid of them with C4. Players not using Ghost will be spotted and doomed from the moment they pop up on the sensor.