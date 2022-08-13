The best and worst (August 8-13): Weekly video game news including Dragon Ball FighterZ, Splatoon 3, and Hogwarts Legacy

It was certainly an interesting week of video game news, ranging from some fighting games getting upgrades, to a few highly anticipated games being delayed. Sportskeeda covers a wide variety of video game news throughout the week, and this is just a sampling of some of the biggest stories that are out there.

Clearly, this isn't all that's happened as EVO 2022 alone saw a ton of video game news. Guilty Gear Strive’s plans for crossplay and a further DLC were revealed, among other things this week.

The good video game news from the past week

1) Dragon Ball FighterZ will finally receive rollback netcode

Dragon Ball FighterZ is presently one of the most popular 2D fighting games, but it was missing something very important: Rollback netcode. This is basically the ideal way to play a fighting game, but the title currently uses a delay-based netcode. Although the video game is still fun and exciting, it’s still lacking that vital element.

Rollback netcode treats both players’ inputs as if they were local/offline players, and instead of waiting for an input to come through, it predicts what will happen next. If that prediction is correct, the game continues on. Otherwise, it will shift to the correct gameplay state.

Bandai Namco Esports

The release of the PlayStation🄬5 and Xbox Series X｜S versions of "DRAGON BALL FighterZ" with the rollback netcode system implemented has been decided.



*More information will be released at a later date. Please await for further details.

Interestingly, it is one of the most important aspects that a fighting game should have. However, it’s still on the way, as are the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. But it's still good news to know that it is in development.

2) Hogwarts Legacy finally has a release date

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most talked about video game releases right now. Obviously, it’s a major open world game that Harry Potter fans are dying to play, and they finally received some good news this week. However, this particular bit of news also has a downside.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. https://t.co/zh0EsOvDb7

The good news is that the game now has a release date. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 10, 2023. This came courtesy of the developers on Twitter, and in another clip, Chandler Wood, Community Manager for WB Games Avalanche, stated that he understood the community's disappointment.

However, they will need more time to further polish and fine-tune the game. Instead of releasing during the holiday season this year, the game will not come out until February 2023. Either way, Potterheads now at least know exactly how long the wait will be.

3) Splatoon 3 Direct showed off new gameplay and more

A 30-minute long Nintendo Direct arrived this week for the upcoming video game, Splatoon 3. During the Nintendo Direct, the game's fans got to see Splatsville, a new hub world for the upcoming shooter.

It showed off a variety of features, such as the Recon Mode, which lets players get familiar with maps, as well as Crab-N-Go, a fast food service that grants buffs to players. In addition to single-player content, they put a heavy focus on Turf Wars, the PVP mode for Splatoon 3.

The developers even showed off how the mode works, as well as some new additions to it like Squid Surge, which grants a short, powerful boost to a Squid’s movement speed through ink.

Disappointing video game news in the past week

1) Midnight Suns receives yet another delay

Marvel’s upcoming tactical strategy game, Midnight Suns, is sadly on the receiving end of its second delay. The game no longer has a release date to speak of, but 2K games stated that this was done to improve the game and offer the “best possible experience” when it does finally arrive.

The upcoming turn-based game will feature a large roster of characters that have come together to stop Hydra and Lilith, Mother of Demons. Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Iron Man, Blade, Captain America, and many other iconic characters will be playable.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date for this video game as of this time.

2) Hogwarts Legacy also receives a delay into 2023

While fans are excited to finally have a Hogwarts release date, they are furious that it has received a delay as well. Officially revealed in 2020, Warner Bros. has stated repeatedly that the highly anticipated game will be released this year.

However, earlier this week, the developers provided a release date, but not for this year. Unfortunately, the game won’t release until February 2023. Furthermore, there has scarcely been any information revealed since March 2022, worrying fans.

As it turns out, their fears were warranted, with the title not releasing until early 2023. To make matters worse, this isn’t their first delay, as the game was originally planned for a 2021 release date.

While most of the video game news this week is good, a pair of interesting video game releases happened this week. They are Two Point Campus on August 9, and Cult of the Lamb on August 11.

This is just a sampling of the gaming news from the previous week. Make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest gaming news every day.

