The best and worst (July 4 - 9): Weekly video game news including God of War: Ragnarok, Dirge of Cerberus, and Forspoken

The good video game news from July 4 - 9, 2022

God of War: Ragnarok fans can finally relax - the release date is now known

Rejoice, fans of God of War: Ragnarok! The release date and platforms for the upcoming God of War video game sequel have finally been revealed, and fans cannot wait.

There were major fears that the game would get pushed back to 2023, and nobody listened when Santa Monica Studio insisted this was not the case. It also comes hot off the back of God of War developers being harassed by fans.

Originally revealed in 2020, fans will see God of War: Ragnarok launch on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022. A new cinematic titled “Father and Son” was revealed as well, and several new characters were teased. Thor, Angrboda, and Dulin will join Kratos, Atreus, and Freya in this upcoming adventure.

Skull and Bones received a lengthy gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward

Video game fans have been champing at the bit for more news about Skull and Bones from Ubisoft Singapore. Not only did they get rewarded this week with over an hour of footage, trailers and gameplay, they also got a release date! On November 8, 2022, get ready to set sail around the Indian Ocean.

The developers unveiled a variety of ships, discussed the importance of keeping the crew happy to avoid mutiny, and showed off a pair of pirate ships laying siege to a fortress. They clarified that it is a multiplayer co-op game.

The player will start off with virtually nothing and build their way to a massive pirate empire. Though it sounds exciting, it will not be out until November, so fans will just have to hold out a little longer.

Horizon Forbidden West gets new update, includes VRR support

A huge update for Horizon Forbidden West came out this week, with a number of bug fixes and updates. It also came with a feature that several other PlayStation games received in the past few months: VRR support.

Players with 120Hz TVs or monitors will be able to automatically take advantage of the feature, provided that their PlayStation 5 is connected to an HDMI 2.1 port. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) syncs the framerate of the game to the monitor to hopefully reduce issues like screen tearing and framerate drops.

The bad video game news for the week of July 4 - 9, 2022

Dirge of Cerberus is not getting a remake anytime soon

Nomura and Kitase of Square Enix recently partook in an interview where they spoke about a variety of Final Fantasy VII-themed projects. One of the questions broached to them was whether there would be a possibility of a Dirge of Cerberus remake.

They said:

“The staff said that they would like to remaster Dirge of Cerberus -FFVII- and tried to calculate the cost of Before Crisis -FFVII-, but there are no plans so far."

It is not all negative, because the team is very much interested in the project. There are just no plans for it right now.

Forspoken pushed back yet again, this time until 2023

The upcoming Forspoken has hit yet another snag. Players are excited to get their hands on the upcoming Square Enix title, but it has been met with delay after delay. A tweet from the company revealed that the game is being worked on, but it needs more time.

Though all of the gameplay elements have been completed, they have made the decision to push the game back to January 24, 2023 as it needs more polish.

Video game releases this week

Quite a few video games have come out this week, including some that Sportskeeda has or will be reviewing. In particular, fans can check out the F1 22 review, but there are more to come.

Games that released this week

F1 22: July 1

Parasite Pack: July 1

Arcadegeddon: July 5

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games: July 5

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships: July 7

Gwent: Rogue Mage: July 7

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series: July 8

AI: The Somnium Files: Nirvana Initiative: July 8

MADiSON: July 8

