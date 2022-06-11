The best & worst (June 5-11): Weekly video game news including FFVII, Diablo Immortal and more

Next month is going to be absolutely overwhelming for video game news. Summer Game Fest has begun, and virtually every major company has some form of announcement dropping between June and July.

With a variety of news over the past week, it can be hard to get through it all, but Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker is here to share the good and the bad. There are simply so many great games coming out across the following year, some sooner than others.

The most satisfying and exciting video game news of the past week

1) Summer Game Fest has begun, overwhelming fans with great news

A year without an E3 is not going to be a letdown for video game fans, it turns out. Instead, fans have Summer Game Fest, which is still ongoing as of this writing. Next week will feature the Capcom Direct and the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase in particular. The first day of the Summer Game Fest content was about two hours of excellent reveals and teasers.

One of the biggest reveals was Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Dark Water campaign gameplay. It looks gorgeous, and it really seems like the CoD franchise is going to deliver this year.

More information has come to light about Street Fighter 6 at this conference, such as the return of Guile. A new, terrifying Aliens game is on the way with Aliens: Dark Descent. Everything about that trailer fit perfectly into the Aliens franchise.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is on the way as a tactical RPG, finally bringing Spider-Man to the Xbox. Several franchises within the Marvel universe will appear, such as characters from the Midnight Sons, Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways.

2) Square Enix announces 10-minute FFVII 25th anniversary celebration

Could fans of the video game franchise Final Fantasy get some great news in the coming week? It’s entirely possible. On June 16, 2022, Square Enix will host a celebration of Final Fantasy VII, and according to a quote from Tetsuya Nomura, it will be packed with information.

Many are hoping for information on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, but it could very well also lead to Final Fantasy VII Remake finally coming to the Xbox console. Fans have been waiting for the video game to hit their consoles for several years now, and perhaps it’s finally time. Everyone will have to wait until 6 pm ET on June 16, 2022, to learn more.

3) Day of the Devs brought the heat with impressive upcoming indie games

After the initial Summer Game Fest coverage ended, Day of the Devs 2022 aired, and with it came a wealth of information about upcoming indie games. The tone of the game ranged wildly, from cute and cozy to horrifying.

One particularly wholesome game to come out of this is on the way to PC and Nintendo Switch called Bear & Breakfast. It is a management sim where a bear opens its own bed-and-breakfast franchise.

The game looks adorable and should be a lot of fun. A Little Nemo video game is hitting Kickstarter, with the hopes to bring Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland to life. On top of that, the trailer specifically highlighted Peter Berkman of Anamanaguchi fame.

Another interesting title was Goodbye World by Yo Fujii. It’s a game about the struggles of being an indie video game creator, and that’s enough to catch one's eye. The two developers work on their game project and also deal with real-life struggles, and it has a very interesting art style. There are plenty of awesome indie games on the way.

4) Devolver Digital Showcase highlighted some unsurprisingly cool video games

If there is a single, truly cool video game developer out there, it has to be Devolver Digital. They understand that video games are supposed to be fun. One of the most interesting games to be revealed all week came from this, titled Cult of the Lamb. In it, the player controls a possessed lamb who starts a cult to pay back the spirit that saved its life. It is coming out on August 11, 2022, as well, so fans won’t have to wait long.

The Plucky Squire is a gorgeously animated adventure about a young squire named Jot. Kicked out of his storybook by the villain, he begins the biggest quest of his life. It is a beautiful game judging by the trailer, but sadly, it will not be out until 2023.

The worst video game news of the week is just more Diablo Immortal

1) Diablo Immortal, just in general, is pretty bad news

It is a genuine shame, because Diablo Immortal is a gorgeous, enjoyable game. That is, until players get to the points where leveling slows down, and microtransactions become very attractive just to get through areas. However, Diablo Immortal has the lowest rating of any Blizzard game on Metacritic.

With a score of 0.5, it is technically tied with World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade. However, the colossal percentage of negative votes, scores, and comments dragged it beyond Burning Crusade. Why is this?

The gameplay itself is enjoyable, and it looks like a Diablo game, but the overwhelming, predatory microtransactions are beyond the pale. Not only does it have pay-to-win mechanics, it has a multi-tier Battle Pass on top of all of that.

It is common knowledge now that in order to fully max out a character in Diablo Immortal, it’s going to take around $110,000 or grind for about 10 years. The game even gates players who grind for free for too long, to make them spend money or come back another day. For every good thing, there are two or three genuinely disappointing mechanics.

This is a problem that can be changed and fixed, but there’s no telling if that is going to happen anytime soon.

This is just a sampling of the news covered by Sportskeeda on a weekly basis. Make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda, to keep up to date with the biggest and latest video game news.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far