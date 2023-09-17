The Crew Motorfest "won't launch/keeps crashing on PC" error: Possible fixes, causes, and more

The Crew Motorfest is Ubisoft's latest entry in its much-celebrated The Crew series. Although the game has a lot of interesting features, many have reported that it either won't launch or keeps crashing on their system. A common occurrence in most titles these days, it's bound to ruin the player's experience. In the absence of a proper fix, there are a few workarounds that could help.

These workarounds are nothing but temporary solutions and should help players run the game smoothly until the developers deploy a fix. With that said, here's a quick rundown on solving the "won't launch" and the "keeps crashing on PC" error in The Crew Motorfest.

What causes the “won’t launch/ keeps crashing on PC” error in The Crew Motorfest?

There are a few common reasons why the "won't launch" or the "keeps crashing on PC" error occurs in The Crew Motorfest. These range from corrupt files to unsupported hardware. So, if you're encountering this error, here's a list of all the workarounds you can try.

Possible fixes for The Crew Motorfest “won’t launch/ keeps crashing on PC” error

Note that these workarounds aren't permanent fixes. If one of the solutions listed below resolves the error, you might have to perform those steps before each launch.

1) Check system requirements

More often than not, The Crew Motorfest “Won’t Launch/ Keeps crashing on PC” error occurs because your system does not meet the recommended system requirements. So it's advised that you run a thorough check of your system and ensure that you meet most, if not all, the parameters listed by the developers. These requirements are as follows:

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460, AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 40GB (SSD recommended)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Recommended requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage: 40GB (SSD recommended)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

2) Updating your graphics drivers

Since the title brings heavy requirements in terms of a GPU, The Crew Motorfest might crash or not start if you have outdated graphics drivers. To update these drivers, launch either the Nvidia or the AMD desktop app (depending on your card) and look for the latest drivers. Updating to the latest version should sort out the issue.

3) Disabling your integrated GPU

If you're running the game on a laptop, your integrated GPU could cause The Crew Motorfest to keep crashing or fail to launch. To fix it, type "device manager" in the search bar at the bottom of your screen.

Launch it, and navigate to the "Display Adapter" section. Right-click on the integrated GPU and click on the disable option. This should force the game to detect your primary GPU, causing it to run smoothly.

4) Verify file integrity

Many a time, a corrupt game file could cause it to crash at launch. To fix it, you can perform a file integrity check.

Head to the Ubisoft Connect app, and then make your way to The Crew Motorfest home page.

Click on the "wrench icon" here, and then from the subsequent menu that opens, click on the "verify files" option.

After the verification process is complete, the system should automatically download and overwrite any corrupt file it finds.

5) Running the game as Administrator

Sometimes, imbuing an application with Administrator privileges solves a lot of issues. So if you're experiencing The Crew Motorfest “won’t launch/keeps crashing on PC” error, right-click on the game icon and select the "Run as Administrator" option. This should solve the issue.

If none of these solutions work, reinstalling the game is the only step available to fix this error. Furthermore, you might be experiencing a hardware issue, so get your system checked.